Clayton Echard shares unseen apology exchange with Rachel Recchia after Perfect Match split

Clayton Echard from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 reunited former Bachelor stars Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia in an unexpected way. In an exclusive interview with Parade magazine on August 8, 2025, Echard revealed that an important off-camera moment between them never made it into the show.

The pair had matched briefly on the Netflix dating competition after Recchia joined the cast in Tulum, Mexico, but their time together lasted less than 24 hours. Viewers saw the breakup and Recchia’s emotional exit, but not the private conversation that followed the next day.

Recchia had arrived in Tulum and first went on a date with Freddie Powell before entering the house.

Seeing Echard was a surprise for her, and it prompted him to end his connection with Juliette Porter to match with her. Their pairing ended quickly when Echard decided to step back, leading to a tearful scene for Recchia.

The following day, they sat down to talk in private. Echard said they both apologized and shared their perspectives, with Recchia explaining that she felt “embarrassed” to return to him after her family had advised against it.

The second set of Perfect Match season 3 episodes was released on August 8, 2025, with the finale set for August 15.

Reunion leads to short-lived match and emotional exit in Perfect Match season 3

When Rachel Recchia arrived on Perfect Match, the dynamics in the house shifted immediately.

Her first date with Freddie Powell gave her a chance to meet someone new before entering the villa. Once inside, she was met with an unexpected reunion, Clayton Echard. Echard, recalling his reaction, said, “I was taken aback.”

He quickly ended his connection with Juliette Porter to pair up with Recchia, believing they could explore the possibility of a new chapter.

However, the renewed match lasted less than a day. Echard ultimately chose to step away from the pairing, saying he did not feel it was the right direction for him. The decision led Recchia to leave in tears, with other women in the house gathering to comfort her. Echard explained to Parade,

“What people saw the night of the breakup was pretty close to what happened. There wasn’t really a lot of other context around it.”

The following day, they had a private conversation. Echard apologized for how things ended, and Recchia apologized as well.

She told him,

“This is why I was just so upset. I was embarrassed of going back to you after my family told me not to.”

Echard said he understood and reassured her that she didn’t owe him an apology, but that he appreciated her honesty.

Private conversation reveals mutual understanding in Perfect Match

Echard said that Recchia’s reaction during their Perfect Match breakup felt very similar to what he experienced during their earlier relationship on The Bachelor in 2022.

“It felt like the same emotional response that I got when we were on The Bachelor,” he said.

He further added that he had assumed, wrongly, that three years later, her response might be more subdued.

According to Echard, Recchia explained her strong emotions as being tied to public perception and family concerns.

“She was essentially embarrassed because… people online are going to question why I went back to you after all the pain you’ve caused me,” he recalled her saying.

Echard told her he could understand that point of view and admitted he had been surprised by the intensity of the moment.

Following their talk, Echard chose for Recchia to go on a date with Scott Van-der-Sluis.

That decision ultimately led to her matching with Scott and sending Echard home from the competition. While the show did not air their exchange, Echard said it was an important moment of mutual respect and closure between them.

