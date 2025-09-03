Claire deserves a storyline that isn’t just another baby drama as Y&R leans too hard on recycled love triangles

Holden and Claire (Image via CBS Network)

In the dramatic world of The Young and the Restless, love triangles are a constant source of conflict, often intertwined with the long-standing rivalry between the Newman and Abbott families. The character of Claire has been at the center of several of these complicated relationships. Her relationship with Kyle Abbott was first tested by the presence of his ex-wife, Summer, who suddenly left Genoa City just as Claire and Kyle's romance deepened.

A second love triangle emerged on Y&R when Audra, Kyle's ex-girlfriend, was used as part of a larger plan by Victor Newman, causing further strain between the couple. Now, a new twist is unfolding, as it appears a third love triangle is on the horizon, this time with a new love prospect for Claire in the form of Holden, setting the stage for more drama.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's personal opinions and speculative analysis

Here’s why Claire’s storyline deserves much more than another love triangle on The Young and the Restless

On the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, the character of Claire Newman first appeared in the year 2023. A character with a compelling and different backstory; however, this predictable fate feels like a disservice to her character. The Young and the Restless has an opportunity in its hands to break the love triangle arc with Claire, but instead, it seems to be leaning on a trope, recycling a storyline that is doing a disservice to the character and her potential.

As seen in the recent episode of Y&R, when Kyle proposed to Claire, she rejected his proposal. A proposal just after telling your girlfriend that you kissed another woman did not seem like a good plan. Later, Claire went to a bar to drink and collect her thoughts about the situation; however, she met Holden there again, who also drinks and processes his thoughts.

However, Y&R speculations suggest that this time, they will do a bit more than a little chat, and Claire will question Holden about his past with Audra. Claire seems to be curious about Holden and Audra’s time in Los Angeles. Claire might also ask him about the extent Audra can go to get things done her way. Holden will answer all her questions, and they might do a little bit more than just talk.

Further on The Young and the Restless, speculations suggest that after spending the whole night with Holden talking about life, the two will eventually end up sleeping together. Speculations also suggest she might end up pregnant, altering the dynamics of her current relationship.

Though if this happens, this will look like another regular story of The Young and the Restless, a complex love triangle, and a pregnancy with the wrong partner. On the other hand, on Y&R, when Claire will learn about Holden also being a grey character, just like Audra or Cane, she will be left stunned, wondering where she went wrong.

Elsewhere in Genoa on Y&R, Kyle has the support of Victor Newman. Spoilers suggest that Kyle will warn Audra that if she plans to make a move towards or against him, he will make sure she pays for the same.

He indirectly hinted that Victor will come after her and her company if she plots against him or tries to create any problem in his relationship with Claire. However, Kyle will be left stunned if the speculations about Claire sleeping with Holden turn out to be true.

