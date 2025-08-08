Chef Ramsay transforms Bruno’s in Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service episode 10, leaving staff emotional over the restaurant’s makeover

Chef Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service season 1 episode 10 aired on August 6, 2025, and featured the transformation of a food joint called Bruno’s.

The episode began with Chef Gordon Ramsay inspecting the restaurant and finding multiple hygiene and maintenance problems.

These included a dead rat in the basement, a fridge container with blood on it, greying beef, and greasy leftover potatoes.

Ramsay encouraged owner Tim to let his son, Nick, take on more responsibility while also helping with a new menu and deep cleaning.

He redesigned the inside to keep its 1920s style but put up new wallpaper and vintage photos. Outside, he added a bright red canopy with “Bruno’s” written on it to make the place stand out.

Staff members, including server Annemarie and Nick’s girlfriend Brie, had emotional reactions to the changes.

Brie said the decor made her “feel like crying” and hoped it would become a family gathering spot.

Tim said the transformation brought “tears to his eyes” and believed the improvements would attract customers. Ramsay also introduced a new menu and taught Nick how to prepare several dishes, setting the stage for a fresh chapter for the restaurant.

Transformation of Bruno’s exterior and interior in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Located at a crossroads, Bruno’s was already in a place to catch attention. Gordon Ramsay made the outside of the restaurant stand out by adding a red canopy with “Bruno’s” written on it.

Watching the staff’s reactions through Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service cameras, he saw their excitement and heard them call it “pretty.”

Inside, Ramsay kept the restaurant’s 1920s style but replaced the wallpaper and added vintage black-and-white photos.

“These walls covered in stunning wallpaper. Beautiful vintage black and white photos,” he told the cameras.

Nick noticed a framed baseball jersey with “Bruno’s” on it, showing the father and son’s shared love for the sport.

Brie said in her confessional that the new decor made her emotional and hopeful for the future, adding that she wanted her children to grow up visiting the restaurant with their families.

Server Annemarie was also surprised, saying,

“It doesn’t even look like the same restaurant.”

The makeover kept the historic feel while giving it a fresh look that could appeal to modern customers.

The reveal ended with the team appreciating the changes as Ramsay prepared to introduce the updated menu in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service.

Staff reactions and menu changes at Bruno’s in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Tim expressed in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service confessional that the wallpaper and deep cleaning made the restaurant instantly appealing, adding that it would “bring anybody in right away.”

Nick commented that the changes might be challenging at first, but would be “worth it in the long run.”

Brie said she loved the decor so much that she “felt like crying.” She believed the new look could help make Bruno’s a family hub in the community. Tim said the makeover gave him hope for the restaurant’s future.

Ramsay then revealed the new menu, which included updated dishes that mixed old favorites with modern flavors.

He worked alongside Nick in the kitchen, showing him how to make several of the new items. This hands-on training was meant to give Nick the skills and confidence to run the business.

With the menu changes, deep cleaning, and new design, Bruno’s was set for a fresh start. Staff members said they were proud of the restaurant’s new look and wanted to keep up the standards Ramsay had set.

This episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service ended with Tim thanking Ramsay for his help, and the team feeling excited about what lay ahead. Fans can follow Bruno’s for updates on Instagram at @brunoschestnuthill.

