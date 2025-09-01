Chad Powers trailer sees Glen Powell go undercover as a college QB in Hulu’s football comedy

Chad Powers via Instagram @espn

In Chad Powers, Glen Powell casts aside his Hollywood charm and fantasy life for an unkempt wig and prosthetic nose in this new sports comedy premiering on Hulu September 30, 2025. This new series - inspired by a viral 2022 sketch from Eli Manning’s ESPN+ series Eli’s Places - offers a combination of comedy, heart, and football madness.

Co-created by Powell and Loki scribe Michael Waldron, Chad Powers promises a fresh take on the redemption arc, set against the gritty backdrop of a struggling Southern college football team. With NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning as executive producers, the show is poised to score with fans of both comedy and college football.

The idea of Chad Powers came to life the day that Eli Manning, dressed in prosthetics, showed up at Penn State's walk-in tryouts with the intention of being Chad Powers and became a fan favorite. Powell and Waldron, being college football diehards, believed there was an opportunity to develop it into a full series. In a joint statement of Hulu press release, they said-

“When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story."

The outcome is a six-episode comedy story that takes Manning's prank and adapts it into a story about second chances. Powell co-wrote and executive produced it with Waldron under his Barnstorm Productions.

Trailer breakdown: Humor meets heart in Chad Powers

The full trailer, debuted on ESPN’s College GameDay on August 30, 2025, showcases Powell’s transformation into the “extremely ugly” Chad Powers, complete with a fake nose and mustache. It opens with Russ’s career-ending mistake: a premature celebration that costs his team the game. Eight years later, he exclaims:

"I am going to do a Mrs. Doubtfire, but with football," when he arrives for Catfish tryouts.

At times, the trailer shows funny moments, including a cheerleader’s particularly savage critique of someone’s “ugly.” Russ cements his bond with teammates in heartfelt moments. And with dynamic football scenes and Powell’s comedic abilities, Catfish is sure to be hilarious and poignant.

Ultimately, the success of the show will depend on sports action mixed with personal growth. Russ, who is arrogant and clueless, has to figure out how to hide the deception while creating friendships and finding a sense of belonging. The trailer sets up the possibility of conflict as Ricky begins to suspect that Chad isn't who he claims to be. This is one of the trademarks of the underdog trope - it makes it difficult to have an underdog story without some conflict.

With the Manning brothers brought on as the quintessential experts on football and Waldron showing an aptitude for character-driven drama in previous projects, Chad Powers intends to provide fun and perspective on the highs and lows of college football in a similar manner to Ted Lasso did with soccer.

Star-studded cast of Chad Powers:

Powell stars as Russ Holliday, a former star quarterback whose life and career fell apart after a fumble cost his team the championship trophy. The film also features Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson, Perry Mattfeld as our assistant Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, and Frankie A. Rodriguez as costume mascot Danny. The film is directed by Tony Yacenda, who also created American Vandal.

Chad Powers consists of two episodes, which will release on Hulu on September 30, 2025, and new episodes will be dropping weekly every Tuesday, with a finale planned for October 28, 2025. Stream it on demand only on Hulu or Hulu with Disney+.

