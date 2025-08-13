Bryton James has cemented his place in Fairmont Crest following the Beyond The Gates and The Young and the Restless crossover

The Young and the Restless © CBS

The Young and the Restless star Bryton James has firmly planted his mark in Fairmont Crest, following the much-anticipated Beyond The Gates and The Young and the Restless crossover. This was the first time a character from the long-running CBS soap opera crossed over into the world of the new daytime drama. James' appearance as Devon Winters made the Maryland-based show more happening by mixing nostalgia, heartfelt tributes, and new drama. The crossover was good for fans of both shows, but it also brought together two fictional worlds in a way that felt new, real, and full of potential.

James’ appearance in Fairmont Crest was more than a passing cameo. It was a heartfelt nod to history, with Devon reconnecting with Anita and Vernon Dupree, reminiscing about his adoptive father, Neil Winters. Between tender memories and new personal connections, Devon has more to do than being a guest in the ritzy gated community.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on August 11, 2025, The Young and the Restless star Bryton James discussed if James could see a path forward with Dani:

"Absolutely. From how well the crossover went behind the scenes to the ideas that they've had for the future, I think they want to keep stuff open for there to be any potential interactions with our show and theirs. I think that fans will enjoy this, and that the network will pay attention."

The character of Devon Winters is no stranger to big storylines. First appearing in The Young and the Restless in 2004, Devon’s journey began as a troubled foster teen taken in by Neil and Drucilla Winters. Over the years, he’s endured heartbreak, found family, and built an empire in music and business. This rich history makes his arrival in Fairmont Crest feel not only believable but exciting for fans eager to see where his next chapter might lead.

Beyond The Gates and The Young and the Restless: The historic crossover moment

The Beyond The Gates and The Young and the Restless crossover was a long time coming for viewers who had speculated about the shared universe between CBS soaps. Devon’s arrival in Fairmont Crest’s Episode 109 proved the two worlds could collide seamlessly. His interactions with the Duprees brought warmth, history, and a hint of mystery. From reminiscing about Neil Winters to offering Anita a major record deal, Devon’s visit was rich with emotional beats.

Behind the scenes, James described the experience as both exciting and nerve-wracking. Working alongside veterans Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis, he felt welcomed and inspired. Their chemistry on screen reflected the genuine rapport off set, making his integration into the Beyond The Gates world smooth and memorable.

A tribute to Neil Winters

One of the most touching moments from the crossover was Devon’s tribute to Neil Winters, played by the late Kristoff St. John. Devon shared fond memories of his adoptive father’s warmth and love of music.

While business brought Devon to Fairmont Crest, it was his unexpected encounter with Dani Dupree that hinted at future storylines. Their teasing had a hint of romance to it, which made people wonder if this connection could grow into something more.

Longtime soap fans enjoyed seeing James share the screen again with Karla Mosley, given their shared history across CBS soaps. The potential for Devon and Dani’s story to evolve adds another layer of intrigue for both series.

The Beyond The Gates and The Young and the Restless crossover certainly did more than entertain - it set a precedent for future storytelling. James himself hinted that the network is open to more interactions between the shows. For viewers, this means the door is wide open for more shared characters, deeper plots, and fresh dynamics.

Devon Winters’ journey in The Young and the Restless

Bryton James played Devon Winters for the first time on The Young and the Restless in June 2004. Devon was first shown as a homeless teen from the foster care system. Drucilla and Neil Winters took him in and adopted him in 2006. His first few years on the soap dealt with important social issues like living in foster care, dealing with a parent who was addicted to drugs, and getting used to being deaf after getting meningitis.

Devon became a billionaire when he inherited a huge fortune from Katherine Chancellor. This made him a big player in Genoa City's business world. His love of music made him a record producer and later a label owner, where he found new artists to work with.

Family has always been a big part of Devon's story. He made connections with his biological family, dealt with complicated relationships with Lily Winters, and accepted his role as a supportive cousin, friend, and mentor. He had his share of betrayals, moral dilemmas, and a fair share in Genoa City's power struggles throughout his journey.

The Young and the Restless episodes are available to stream on CBS.