Brian’s truth bomb shakes up Bailey and sparks drama in Bachelor in Paradise episode 7

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7 aired on August 11, 2025, bringing new challenges, shifting alliances, and the exit of one couple.

The episode’s main turning point came when Brian revealed to Bailey that Jeremy had expressed interest in another contestant, Susie.

The revelation, which Bailey referred to as a “truth bomb,” set off a chain reaction of confrontations, denials, and strategy shifts before the rose ceremony.

The week’s group challenge, “Secret Rendezvous,” tested the couples’ compatibility through a series of matching questions.

The winning pair, Jonathon and Lea, were not a romantic couple but still secured immunity and the first rose.

Meanwhile, Kim and Faith drew attention for their public displays of affection, sparking doubts among other contestants about the authenticity of their connection.

As tensions rose, Brian’s decision to speak up placed him in direct conflict with Jeremy and some of the other men, who saw the move as breaking “bro code.”

The fallout continued at the cocktail party, where friendships and voting plans changed.

In the end, Kim and Faith went home, and the others had to rethink their game in Bachelor in Paradise.

Bailey learns about Jeremy’s comments and confronts him in Bachelor in Paradise

During the “Secret Rendezvous” challenge in Bachelor in Paradise, Bailey matched answers with Spencer and Brian, but chose to stay loyal to Jeremy.

Later, Brian privately asked Bailey to meet so he could tell her what Jeremy had said about wanting to be with Susie instead.

Initially declining, Bailey later met him by the pool, where Brian explained his concerns. She became emotional, telling him she “wanted to leave” after hearing the news.

Bailey then confronted Jeremy, who admitted, “I should have told you,” and asked her not to go home.

By the next morning, they were walking together on the beach, with Bailey saying that time in Paradise was short and she was giving “a lot more grace than I would in the real world.”

The revelation also affected other contestants. Some felt Brian’s timing was strategic, while others saw it as a genuine attempt to protect Bailey.

Brian faced criticism from Spencer and Andrew, while bartender Wells commented that “everyone’s defending Jeremy, and Brian’s the bad guy” even though he believed Brian had done the right thing.

Despite the drama, Bailey chose not to share with the group that Brian had been the one to tell her.

Vote tensions lead to Kim and Faith’s elimination in Bachelor in Paradise

As the rose ceremony approached, Brian faced growing pressure in this episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Dale and Kat began telling other contestants that Brian was the one who told Bailey about Jeremy’s comments.

Parisa advised Brian to “fix the vibe,” leading him to admit to Jeremy that he had spoken to Bailey, though he claimed it only came up after she mentioned Susie.

This did little to ease tensions. Andrew responded,

“That’s just not how bro code works.”

Meanwhile, Kim and Faith’s relationship continued to draw attention in Bachelor in Paradise. Contestants debated whether it was genuine or simply a way for Kim to stay in the competition.

Kathy and Dale openly questioned the authenticity of their bond after watching them engage in frequent public affection.

Voting was conducted by placing a chip with a contestant’s face into a wooden box, reminiscent of earlier Bachelor franchise formats.

While several contestants voted for Brian, others targeted Kim, stating his “health issues” or simply fatigue over watching his displays with Faith. In the final count,

Kim and Faith were eliminated, leaving only one “Golden” couple, Keith and Kathy, still in the game.

With the departure of Kim and Faith, the dynamics in Paradise shifted once again, setting the stage for more strategic moves in the weeks ahead.

