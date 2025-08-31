Big Brother's controversial characters: Where are they now?

Big Brother (Image via CBS)

Every season of Big Brother comes with its fair share of drama and challenges. While some houseguests stay in the game with proper strategies, others often garner attention due to their controversial roles in the house. Several houseguests have frequently been accused of bad behaviour and making offensive comments.

For instance, season 21 winner Jackson Michie was accused by his fellow housemates for allegedly being a bully and a racist. While he later denied the allegations, it seems like several Big Brother contestants were known for their notorious tactics in the house.

Big Brother controversial characters: Where are they now?

Shannon Dragoo

Shannon Dragoo entered the Big Brother house in season 2 and soon garnered huge attention due to her problematic behavioural issues with fellow housemates. She would often be seen getting into arguments.

She was once seen scrubbing the toilet with one of her housemates’ toothbrushes and even called one out as overweight. Shannon is now reportedly working as a paramedic in Florida and is married with two children.

Dr. Will Kirby

Dr Will Kirby gathered enough attention during his stay in Big Brother season 2, where he was also seen in a showmance with Shannon.

He later tied the knot with For Love or Money star Erin Brodie and is a father to two children. Will seemingly lied to win and even use humour to get whatever he wanted.

Mike Boogie Malin

Mike Malin was a contestant in Big Brother season 2 who was known for his backstabbing and lying personality. He was seen laughing at other housemates during the confessionals as well.

Mike was later bashed by his fellow housemates for making racially insensitive comments. Years later, Mike was reportedly charged with felony stalking and stealing from multiple CVS locations.

Matt Hoffman

Matt Hoffman participated in Big Brother season 12, where he tried to garner sympathy as he claimed that his wife had been diagnosed with a serious illness.

This claim was later revealed to be a lie. He now works in special effects.

Aaryn Gries

Aaryn Gries participated in Big Brother season 15 and became one of the least liked participants during her stay. So much so that everyone booed when she exited the show.

Aaryn was seemingly seen making homophobic and racist comments. She currently works as a lifestyle YouTuber. She is married and has three children.

Evel Donato

Evel Donato is seen as one of the most notorious contestants of Big Brother season 8. He later came back in season 13 along with his daughter, Daniele Donato.

However, Evel had to leave mid-way after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive.

Jessie Godderz

Jessie Godderz stirred up the crowd in Big Brother seasons 10 and 11. He was constantly seen rubbing others the wrong way and took pride in her physique while showing it off multiple times.

He later became a professional wrestler. Jessie Godderz came in third in House of Villains season 2 in 2024.

Jackson Michie

Jackson Michie is the season 21 winner, but was rather shocked to discover that he is considered to be the villain in the show. Jackson was accused of voting based on age and race.

He was dating housemate Holly Allen, and they were together even after the show, but later parted ways in 2020.

During an episode of Julie Chen Moonves’ “But First, God” podcast, Jackson also admitted that he was struggling with a drug addiction before entering the Big Brother house. He currently works in sales and is married to Caitlin.

Daniel Durston

Daniel Durston garnered considerable attention during his stay in Big Brother season 24. He initially apologised for backpedalling and insulting his fellow housemate. Daniel currently works as a writer and stage actor.

Stay tuned for more updates.