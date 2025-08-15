Big Brother: Unlocked’s Taylor Hale and Kyland Young join The Amazing Race Season 38 as a couple

Taylor Hale and Kyland Young (Image via Instagram @thetaylormack)

Big Brother: Unlocked host Taylor Hale and former Big Brother contestant Kyland Young are set to appear together on The Amazing Race Season 38, premiering Thursday, September 25, 2025, on CBS.

The announcement confirmed not only their place in the new lineup but also their relationship, which had long been rumored among fans.

Hale rose to recognition after winning Big Brother Season 24 and later taking on hosting duties for the spinoff series Unlocked.

Young first appeared on Season 23, where he established himself as a strategic competitor. While both have remained connected to the franchise, they had previously described their bond as a close friendship.

Hale once said in an interview with The Exclusive w/ Sharon Tharp that Young had “always been a really, really great friend to me,” recalling an “unintentional date” they shared in August 2023.

With the casting news, Hale and Young officially confirmed their relationship by joining as a team.

They are the only pair in Season 38 who both competed on Big Brother and now enter the race as a couple.

Big Brother: Unlocked duo enters The Amazing Race

The reveal of Taylor Hale and Kyland Young’s relationship came through an unusual stage: the casting of The Amazing Race Season 38.

For months, rumors of a romance followed them, with Hale publicly downplaying speculation by describing Young as a close friend.

She previously told The Exclusive w/ Sharon Tharp, “He’s always been a really, really great friend to me.” At the time, neither offered confirmation of a deeper connection.

By appearing on the new season as partners, Hale and Young ended the speculation in a direct way.

Their participation together means that they will not only compete but also showcase their relationship on-screen for the first time.

The season will follow them, along with 12 other teams, as they travel through Europe.

For Hale, the experience builds on her Big Brother journey and her ongoing role as host of Unlocked.

For Young, it marks a new challenge that relies less on strategy inside a house and more on adaptability in changing environments.

The couple’s shared history in competitive television could serve as an advantage. Both are accustomed to high-pressure settings, decision-making under time limits, and navigating alliances.

As Hale and Young prepare to travel together, the race will test how well they combine their relationship with the demands of competition.

Big Brother ties shape The Amazing Race Season 38

This season of The Amazing Race will feature a cast drawn entirely from Big Brother, making it the first time the CBS reality show has used one franchise to fill the roster.

Thirteen houseguests will return, each racing with a chosen partner. Some teams consist of family members, others of friends, and Hale and Young stand out as the only romantic couple formed from previous seasons of Big Brother.

The format raises expectations for drama and reunion moments. For example, Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe, who connected on the show, recently split, setting the stage for a different type of on-screen story.

In contrast, Hale and Young enter the competition as an emerging couple, offering a narrative centered on cooperation and growth.

Host Phil Keoghan explained how the season’s partnerships would influence the outcome, remarking that “the race is never just about the challenges, it’s about how you handle them together.”

Their participation also highlights CBS’s strategy of connecting its franchises.

Whether their bond strengthens or faces challenges on the road, Hale and Young’s journey will be a focal point for fans watching Season 38.

Stay tuned for more updates.