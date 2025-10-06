Big Brother UK: Tensions escalate between Marcus and Elsa after a "toxic" chat

Elsa from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK returned with a new episode on October 5, 2025, showcasing Elsa and Marcus' tiff, as they hit a rough patch after having a few disagreements.

In one segment of the episode, Elsa asked Marcus about his time in Ibiza and the number of people he had been intimate with during that time, to which he replied that he was there for four days and had only been intimate with one person.

The response shocked Elsa, who continued to question Marcus about it, leaving him uncomfortable.

Marcus expressed his discomfort when Elsa asked him if he had been “tested since.”

“This is just not healthy. It’s getting really toxic at this point,” he said.

When Elsa asked him if he was calling her “toxic,” the Big Brother UK star clarified that he was referring to their situation.

After a while, Marcus announced that he was going to switch beds and not share one with Elsa for the night.

Marcus then stepped into the kitchen, where he complained about Elsa’s behavior and “intense” conversations. His co-stars chimed in, saying Elsa had given him “the ick.”

Big Brother UK: Elsa and Marcus lock horns over conflicting preferences

The rift between Elsa and Marcus began earlier in the episode when Marcus witnessed Elsa open a “cold one” with her mouth.

Cameron K, who was also present in the moment, opined that he did not have “good enough teeth to do that.” Meanwhile, Marcus said doing that would only “make you feel pain.”

Although Marcus did not say anything directly to Elsa at the time, he brought it up later in the Big Brother UK episode.

In one segment, Marcus was shown asking George if he had an Xbox, to which George replied that he did when he was eight.

However, he stopped owning one after he grew up. George explained that he did not play games because he had a “life to live.”

Upon hearing that, Elsa opined:

“To be fair, it is a major ick. It’s a major ick if you have an Xbox.”

The remark did not sit well with Marcus, who snapped back at her for having a lager.

“Well, it’s an ick having a f**king lager, then. I’m passionate about icks,” he said.

Elsa was not happy to hear that and asked Marcus to vacate her bed. However, he pacified the situation, saying he was joking.

Later in the Big Brother UK episode, Elsa and Marcus were shown having a conversation, during which Elsa told him that she was enjoying their friendship and did not want to lose that.

The female housemate then mentioned that Marcus had been “weird” and “distant” for the past few days.

However, Marcus disagreed, saying:

“I’ve spent more time with you than anyone else in here for every day in here.”

The cast member pointed out that Elsa was “just looking for problems.”

The spat ended on a bitter note, with Marcus telling Tate that he had had enough and might switch beds.

Elsewhere, Elsa broke down in tears, upset by the state of things. After a while, she was called to the Diary Room, where she told Big Brother that although she wanted to be an “unbothered queen,” she could not help but be bothered by the things Marcus told her.

Even then, toward the end of the episode, Elsa approached Marcus, asking him about his time in Ibiza, but even that conversation went south, resulting in Marcus switching beds and proclaiming that he was happier.

Viewers will now have to tune in on October 6, 2025, to see where Elsa and Marcus stand after their tiff.

Stay tuned for more updates.