Big Brother UK spoilers: Housemates tackle high-flying airport shopping task as fourth Housemate faces eviction in live Big Brother showdown

In this week’s Big Brother UK, Housemates participated in a high-flying airport shopping task, with the House transformed into an airport for the duration.

Cameron and Feyisola assumed the roles of pilot and co-pilot, while Jenny and Sam served as cabin crew.

Other Housemates were assigned passenger roles, including Caroline, Richard, and Zelah on a stag do; Farida and Nancy as tourists; Elsa and Emily as backpackers; Tate and Teja as business travellers; and Marcus as a single parent with his baby, Malachi.

Passengers were informed that completing the flight successfully was required to access a luxury shopping budget, and any rule breaches would extend flight time.

Housemates navigate high-flying airport shopping task ahead of fourth eviction on Big Brother UK

Airport shopping task rules

During the airport shopping task, passengers and crew were restricted from consuming unassigned food and drinks, and all baggage had to remain with passengers.

Jenny and Sam were instructed to upgrade two passengers to first class. Big Brother outlined the objective:

“To pass today’s shopping task all airline crew and passengers must endure the full duration of the flight. It will be up to you, passengers and crew, to decide when the flight is over by collectively clapping for a landing.”

Multiple rule breaches prolonged the flight, requiring Housemates to monitor the timing of their landing closely.

Interactions among housemates

Tensions emerged during the task. Nancy responded to a comment from Farida, explaining that she did not care about Farida’s remark and warned that Farida would be “up next.”

Nancy later recounted to Sam and Tate,

“I was eating my first class food as I fing should after I’ve had two horrible weeks. And then Farida goes ‘enjoy your last meal’ so I was like ‘Who are you talking to? Don’t worry you’re going to be up next.’ And then after I said that she did not talk to me the rest of the flight.”

Caroline and Zelah also discussed interactions during the task. When Caroline accidentally spilled beer near Farida, Zelah intervened to tell the group to be careful.

Caroline explained to Zelah that Farida was "cool" and that it was not her fault that her face was in the way, adding that she could not stop playing just because someone did not like it.

Zelah later clarified that Farida had been fine with the incident and that it was actually Zelah who had asked if she was alright.

Caroline then suggested that Zelah should stop checking, while Zelah concluded that she liked to "check in" with people.

Eye Deal task and housemate decisions

Following the airport task, Housemates participated in the ‘eye-to-eye’ task to determine which Housemate should receive 50 eyes and the power to distribute an additional 10 eyes to three others.

Big Brother instructed,

“If you fail to agree before the timer runs out, five eyes will be lost.” Emily suggested, “Does anyone want to volunteer themselves?”

Feyisola explained that the group planned to select one person to receive 50 "balls," referring to the eye currency. Zelah was suggested as a potential recipient by Sam, and Marcus also supported this choice. The Housemates were required to reach a unanimous decision before the countdown ended.

Tensions also arose around Cameron’s participation. Jenny indicated that he might not require the 50-eyeball bonus, noting that he had expressed he did not miss his family.

Caroline described the situation, explaining that when Cameron first entered, he appeared scared. She asked if he was missing his "family," and he responded that he was not, explaining that, having attended boarding school, he did not feel that he missed them.

The fourth Housemate faced eviction in the latest live show on ITV2 and ITVX. Feyisola, Nancy, Tate, and Teja were up for the public vote, and Feyisola was confirmed as the fourth Housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother House.

Stay tuned for more updates.