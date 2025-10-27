Big Brother UK spoilers: Housemates clash in “Three of a Kind” task as brutal questions test their alliances

Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

In the latest episode of Big Brother UK, which aired on October 26, 2025, housemates participate in the “Three of a Kind” task, where teams must match answers to revealing questions that test their alliances and perceptions of one another.

The task sparks disagreements as housemates respond to prompts about who is “most selfish” or “most two-faced.”

Earlier, the house is punished after Nancy and Caroline are caught discussing nominations, resulting in the suspension of hot water and hair appliances.

Later, Elsa’s conversation about seeing spirits and “two demons” inside the house draws mixed reactions, further adding to the tension among the contestants.

House punishment and “Three of a Kind” task stir tension in the Big Brother UK house

House punishment over nomination talk

Big Brother gathers the housemates in the living area to announce a rule break. The voice declares,

“This is Big Brother. Housemates, you’ve done it again. Two of you have openly discussed nominations and broken a fundamental rule of living in the Big Brother House.”

Big Brother reveals that Nancy told housemates she was certain Farida had nominated her, while Caroline commented that she believed Farida would have done the same because she thought Caroline was a “villain.”

Both are asked to stand up and explain their discussion. Farida clarifies that her nominations were never based on assumptions or what she might have observed.

Big Brother then informs the group that the entire Big Brother UK house will be "punished," announcing that hot water, hair appliances, and the hot tub will be unavailable until further notice.

The rest of the housemates react to the sanction as tensions rise over the consequences of the rule violation.

“Three of a Kind” task tests team dynamics

Big Brother later introduces the “Three of a Kind” task, explaining that the housemates will join a special game where they must team up with those they are most “in sync” with.

The announcement continues,

“Big Brother’s fruit machine will put each team to the test with a series of revealing questions to see how alike you really are. If all answers match, the team will win 10 eyes each.”

The eyes serve as in-house currency, and Big Brother confirms new rewards available in the EyeDeal Mini Mart, including “a single phone call home plus an exclusive game-changing power of Save and Replace.”

With thirteen participants, one person must sit out, and Farida volunteers. Teams are formed as Cameron, Jenny, and Zelah; Caroline, Nancy, and Sam; and Marcus, Richard, and Tate.

Questions asking which housemate was most selfish, most two-faced, and who would be missed the least created tension among participants and led to uncomfortable exchanges between several teams.

Elsa discusses spiritual encounters

Elsewhere in the Big Brother UK house, Elsa opens up about her spiritual experiences, explaining to her housemates that she has always been able to see "spirits” and encounter the dead. She continues,

“I’ve seen quite a few people in here. Two demons and one spirit.”

Emily asks if the spirits Elsa mentioned were meant to frighten them. Elsa explains that some are simply present and “lost,” not there to scare anyone.

Jenny seems unsettled by the exchange, prompting Elsa to ask if she had frightened her. The interaction later becomes a topic of conversation among other housemates that evening.

Stay tuned for more updates.