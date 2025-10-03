Big Brother UK live eviction: Here's how to vote for the nominees

Gani and Zelah from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK 2025 is in full swing as the series gears up for a live eviction that will send another houseguest packing.

The first contestant to be eliminated from the house was Emily, who exited the competition without the fanfare of a live audience.

However, the October 3, 2025, episode will feature a live eviction based on the public’s votes.

The two contestants up for eviction are Zelah and Gani, both of whom were nominated by the four new houseguests, George, Richard, Feyisola, and Cameron B.

Viewers and fans of the ITV show will be able to vote for free on evictions at itv.com/vote.

All viewers need to do is register, after which they will be given the opportunity to cast five free votes while the voting lines are open.

The closing time of the vote will be announced during the live broadcast.

According to the format of Big Brother UK 2025, viewers have to vote for the houseguest they want to save, rather than the one they want to evict.

The live eviction will air at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX on Friday, October 3, 2025.

How did Zelah and Gani end up getting nominated by their Big Brother UK co-stars







Gani and Zelah were nominated by the four new houseguests, namely Richard, Cameron B., George, and Feyisola.

As per Big Brother’s instructions, the newcomers were tasked with selecting two cast members who would receive the ‘evil eye’ and face the public for their verdict.

Their first nominee was Zelah; however, they were unsure about their second nominee.

The new houseguests had one-on-one discussions with the rest of the cast members in the Snug and further deliberations in the Diary Room to decide who to nominate in second place.

The Big Brother UK newcomers initially had Gani and Elsa in mind. Cameron K., on the other hand, emerged as one of the most talked-about individuals during discussions.

While Cameron B. and Richard wanted to nominate Gani, George and Feyisola preferred going after Elsa.

However, after some thought, they announced Gani’s name, confirming his spot beside Zelah.

Feyisola, who was tasked with announcing the news to the rest of the Big Brother UK cast members, became emotional, assuring the rest that the decision was not made lightly.

After the names were announced, George justified the decision, saying Gani’s singing and dancing was “not everyone’s cup of tea.”

Richard echoed the sentiment, noting that some of Gani’s actions seemed to be for the benefit of the cameras.

Gani, however, was not satisfied with the justification. He stated that he could not put up an act “24/7.”

Big Brother UK nominee Gani makes a shocking confession ahead of the live eviction

During Thursday’s episode, Gani made a surprise confession about his personal life while speaking with housemate Jenny.

He revealed that while exploring his bis*xuality, his father pushed him to get married, despite expressing that he was not built for living a married life.

As a result, he was forced to wed his cousin the previous year.



“From 2022 to 2024, I was literally enjoying and exploring bis*xuality. And then at the end of 2023, December 2023, my dad all of a sudden was like, ‘Gani, how long are you not gonna be married. Come on, please marry, why are you doing this?’ And I was like, ‘No, I don't want to get married, blah, blah, blah.’ Then my dad asked me [to get married] and I couldn't say no,” Gani explained.



Gani went on to disclose that he also has a 10-month-old son with his wife, taking Jenny by surprise.

The houseguest expressed that he was a “free soul” and did not want to be controlled.

Viewers will have to tune in on Friday to see Gani go head-to-head against Zelah, with one of the two confirmed to become the second houseguest evicted.

Stay tuned for more updates.