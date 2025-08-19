Big Brother spoilers: Who is the replacement nominee for week 6?

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27 episode 19 was released on August 17, 2025. It saw Rachel winning the Head of Household competition. She nominated Mickey, Morgan, and Vince as her three nominees.

She nominated Mickey because she believed the latter was conspiring against her, and nominated the other two because they were a part of the group that took out her allies, Amy and Jimmy.

With all three nominations as her target, it was crucial for them to either win the Power of Veto or the BB Blockbuster.

Lauren won the Power of Veto and decided to use it to save Vince, with whom she has a final-2 alliance.

Rachel put up Rylie as the replacement nominee because she believed they now had the votes to eliminate him.

All about Big Brother season 27 week 6 Power of Veto results

At first, Rachel told Lauren that she would be okay with her using it to save anyone because it was her Power of Veto. However, Lauren didn't tell her she was using it to save Vince till the last minute, something which was off-putting for Rachel.

She told her she wouldn't be able to work with her in the future.

Rachel's move to nominate Rylie after Vince's removal wasn't expected. The houseguests, her allies in particular, thought she would go after Ashley or Kelley.

So Keanu confronted her and asked her why she nominated Rylie. Rachel said she did so because Rylie was her new target now, as they had the votes to evict him.

She also told him that she didn't trust Rylie's loyalty towards their alliance. Keanu was still angry that she didn't consult him before making the abrupt move and even questioned their Frenemies, final-2, alliance.

Rylie, the new target, now only had the BB Blockbuster to save himself; if not, the majority of houseguests would vote against him, according to Rachel's analysis.

The chances of him winning the BB Blockbuster are rather high because the only time he was nominated in week 4, he had won the BB Blockbuster.

Even if Rylie removes himself from the block, and one of Mickey and Morgan goes home, it's still a win-win for Rachel because she didn't nominate any of her own allies as pawns.

She didn't play a diplomatic game and was forthright when it came to attacking her enemies by putting them on the block.

This might bring bad news for her in the upcoming weeks when she is no longer the Head of Household. Her differences in opinions with her own allies, such as Keanu, could also have negative repercussions.

However, Rachel is the most experienced player of the house because she participated in Big Brother season 12 and won season 13.

How Lauren won the Big Brother season 27 week 6 Power of Veto

Lauren won in the classic OTEV competition that Big Brother often throws in the Power of Veto. It is a classic musical chairs, in which players get eliminated one by one until only the winner is left.

The competition was played by Head of Household, Rachel, the nominees, Morgan, Vince, and Mickey, and houseguests, Lauren and Will.

Lauren had been flying under the radar up until now and wasn't on any one side. Even when she won the Head of Household, she repeated the nominations from the previous week to not catch any eyeballs.

However, by using her Power of Veto to save Vince, she ascertained her loyalties in the house.

