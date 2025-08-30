Big Brother evictee Katherine Woodman reflects on her elimination, Vince's gameplay, and more

Katherine Woodman (image via CBS)

The last few episodes of Big Brother season 27 were filled with unexpected twists and turns and sudden ups and downs. Katherine Woodman was seen getting into heated arguments with Ashley and Rachel. Katherine Woodman also gathered considerable attention for her budding relationship with Rylie Jeffries.

Not to forget how Rylie admitted in the first week itself that he would do anything to win her over.

However, the alleged relationship gathered its fair share of concern from fans as well. Katherine has been strategic enough in the game while making it in the final round of the Veto competition, but she was later evicted from the house in a 7 to 1 vote.

Now that Katherine is out of the house, the former houseguest has opened up about her showmance with Rylie and how she blames Vince for his gameplay.

Katherine Woodman gives an interesting insight into Vince’s gameplay

When asked about Vince’s unexpected nomination of Katherine, the former Big Brother houseguest explained:

“Vince already had betrayed my trust more times than I can count on one hand, I think. So I knew any deal that I made with him would have essentially no merit. It would be almost the same thing as not having a deal. I didn’t fully trust or even halfway trust him to stay good on his word, and I didn’t want to stay with my word either. If I told him that he would be safe with me, he more than likely wouldn’t have been.”

“I think it was just two people who were going to lie to each other, and there didn’t seem to be much of a point to make a deal, because neither of us was going to follow through. It wasn’t too surprising when he wanted to talk to Rachel more than he wanted to talk to me. I was like, “It’s gonna be me.”"

Katherine Woodman opens up about her equation with Rylie Jeffries

In an exclusive interview with Parade, Katherine Woodman opened up about her relationship with Rylie Jeffries. While fans have shown concern about her relationship with Rylie, Katherine defended him while she admitted that it was rather painful to see people online “twist” their relationship into something negative.

"I was like, “Okay, this is maybe an infatuation thing. It’s a crush.” I really thought he’d get over it in a week or something if I didn’t feed into it much. Because I was pretty cautious of wanting to be perceived as even a “flirtmance,” let alone a showmance with anyone in the house. But he just proved to be such a great person”. I was excited to k**s him. I was glad when I did. I would have been near him all the time every day if I could. I didn’t want to bug other people in the house'. “Every day that I had there that was a good day was mainly attributed to him, so I just couldn’t help it. And yeah, it was surprising that he felt it fairly quickly. But I wasn’t that slow to follow, to be honest”.

Episodes of Big Brother season 27 are available on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS at 8/7c. Stay tuned for more updates.