Chaos in Big Brother UK as Sam Ashby cries following George’s ‘offensive’ impression during Truth or Dare

Big Brother UK 2025 aired a serious moment on October 6 on ITV2 and ITVX when contestant George Gilbert was given a formal warning for homophobic behavior.

The situation took place during a Truth or Dare game where George made comments and gestures directed at fellow housemate Sam Ashby.

While the activity started as part of a routine evening game, the tone changed when George imitated Sam’s speech and body language in a way that appeared mocking.

Producers quickly stepped in and called George to the Diary Room to address the issue directly.

“George, before you entered the Big Brother House, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behavior were explained to you,” Big Brother said. “Big Brother needs to talk to you about a conversation at the dining table last night.”

The producers explained that during the 11:26 p.m. game, George had been asked about his least favorite qualities in other contestants and chose to mock Sam instead of answering normally.

His actions were reviewed and determined to have breached house conduct rules.

Big Brother told him the language and gestures could offend Sam, the other housemates, and the viewing public.

Incident and diary room discussion in Big Brother UK

After the Diary Room call, Big Brother played back the conversation to confirm what had happened. They quoted George’s remarks, saying,

“You said, ‘Sam, um too…’ and then made noises and gestures that mocked the way Sam talks, including limp wrist actions.”

When asked if he understood the problem, George replied that he did. He also explained that Sam had already confronted him privately about the matter.

“We did have a conversation about this, Sam pulled me to one side,” he said. “I have apologized. I don’t want to make anyone feel like that, so I will be walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in.”

Big Brother acknowledged his apology but said that the behavior still violated the show’s standards.

“George, Big Brother thinks your language was unacceptable and could cause offense and is therefore issuing you with a warning,” they stated.

George accepted the warning and said he understood the consequences. The producers reminded him that any further incident could lead to removal from the house.

Following the talk, other contestants discussed how such moments could affect trust and respect among the group.

The producers also took time to remind everyone of the house rules and their duty to maintain respectful communication.

Aftermath and show response

The situation between George and Sam was later resolved calmly.

Both housemates spoke again and agreed to move forward on good terms.

Sam told Big Brother that he appreciated George’s apology and hoped the house could stay peaceful for the rest of the series.

Producers later released a statement within the episode, reinforcing that “offensive language or gestures of any kind will not be tolerated.”

They emphasized that Big Brother UK is a show built on respect and accountability, and that all contestants are expected to follow the same rules.

Inside the house, the event became a talking point among contestants about boundaries and humor.

Several housemates noted how easily casual jokes can be misunderstood or hurtful.

The episode ended with George and Sam returning to the group activity and resuming normal participation in house events.

The warning remains on George’s record, and Big Brother confirmed that repeated violations could lead to disqualification.

