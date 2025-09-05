Big Brother 27 week 8 ends with White Locust Resort twist tease amid eviction drama

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother Season 27 came back this week with its Week 8 live eviction episode, shown on Thursday, September 4, 2025, and hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

This episode closed the pre-jury stage and started the jury phase. From this point, every houseguest who stays in the game will also help decide the winner at the end. The show included the usual eviction vote, highlights from the week’s competitions, and a new twist announcement that pointed to big changes ahead.

During the episode, Keanu Soto held the position of Head of Household (HOH), having secured power after weeks of being targeted himself. His nomination and replacement choices set the stage for a tense week inside the house. Morgan Pope, Vince Panaro, and Mickey Lee were the initial nominees, with Ashley Hollis later joining the block after Morgan won the Power of Veto.

In the eviction vote, Mickey Lee became the eighth houseguest to leave, making her the final pre-jury eviction of the season. Following the announcement, the “Mastermind” character returned, teasing a new development called the “White Locust Resort” twist.

Julie Chen Moonves described it as a part of a “month of mayhem,” leaving the houseguests and viewers waiting for more details.

Keanu’s Week as HOH and nominations in Big Brother house

Keanu Soto entered Week 8 as the new Head of Household of Big Brother 27. After securing the title, he nominated Morgan Pope, Vince Panaro, and Mickey Lee for eviction. His choices immediately set the tone for the week and raised questions inside the house.

Morgan, initially a target, gained safety by winning the Power of Veto competition and used it to remove herself from the block. As a result, Keanu was required to select a replacement nominee. He named Ashley Hollis, shifting the dynamics of the week.

With the final nominees set, attention moved to the BB Blockbuster competition, where Ashley, Vince, and Mickey competed for safety. Vince secured his safety by winning the challenge.

The competition was called “Forensic Frenzy” and it tested speed and focus. Vince won, which meant he was safe and no longer up for eviction.

That left Ashley Hollis and Mickey Lee as the two final nominees. Julie Chen Moonves told viewers, “the house must now decide which nominee will be the last pre-jury eviction.” Mickey tried to gather support and convince others to keep her, while Ashley depended on her standing with the houseguests to stay safe.

Big Brother house vote followed, with Rachel, Will, Kelley, Lauren, Morgan, and Ava casting their ballots. Vince cast the sole vote to evict Ashley. By a tally of 6–1, Mickey Lee was evicted from the house.

White Locust Resort twist and jury phase in the Big Brother house

Following Mickey Lee’s departure, the show confirmed the start of the jury phase.

Julie Chen Moonves said, “every houseguest left in the game will now be part of the jury that votes for the winner of Big Brother 27.” This means the game is at a new stage. From now on, when someone is evicted, they will still stay involved by helping decide who wins at the end.

The episode also brought back the Mastermind character, who revealed the new “White Locust Resort” twist. The message was short, but it suggested that something big is about to change in the game.

The Mastermind’s words included, “The White Locust resort is ready. Someone will check in, but not everyone will check out.”

While specific details were not given during the broadcast, the context suggested the twist would begin in the coming week. The reference to a “month of mayhem” implied multiple developments tied to this resort theme.

This episode of Big Brother concluded with speculation about the next Head of Household competition, which had not yet been revealed by the close of the live broadcast. The winner of that competition will determine the direction of the first week of jury.



