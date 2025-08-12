Big Brother 27 week 5 veto meeting spoiler: Zach, Vince, and Keanu remain on the block ahead of eviction

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 continues to deliver tense moments in week 5, with the veto meeting setting up a dramatic eviction night.

The upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, will show the aftermath of Katherine Woodman’s decision not to use the Power of Veto. This choice leaves Zach Cornell, Vince Panaro, and Keanu Soto as the three nominees heading into Thursday’s live eviction.

Ava Pearl’s week as Head of Household has already brought emotional conversations and shifting alliances, and the veto outcome has only intensified the stakes.

Zach’s decision not to use his $10,000 power to remove himself from the block has sparked discussions in the house, with live feed updates revealing he may have been trying to protect fellow houseguest Morgan Pope from becoming a replacement nominee.

With the Big Brother house divided on who should leave, voting plans are still evolving. A Zach vs. Vince vote appears to favor Zach, while a Vince vs. Keanu showdown is less certain.

Viewers can expect the episode to cover the reasoning behind these moves, the conversations between allies and rivals, and the growing tension as eviction night approaches.

Zach’s decision to stay on the block adds tension to eviction week strategy in Big Brother

After Katherine Woodman confirmed she would not use the veto, the houseguests’ focus shifted to the unusual choice made by Zach Cornell.

Despite holding a $10,000 power that could have taken him off the block, Zach opted not to use it.

According to live feed discussions of Big Brother, he explained to Morgan Pope that his decision was to ensure she would not be named as the replacement nominee. He reportedly told her in a private conversation that he could not let her go up as a nominee. This revelation altered the tone of eviction week. Some houseguests viewed Zach’s move as a risky but selfless act, while others saw it as unnecessary gameplay that could backfire.

Morgan’s reaction suggested she appreciated the gesture, and her support could help secure him votes to stay. At this stage, Rachel Reilly, Will Williams, Morgan, Ashley Hollis, and Kelley Jorgensen appear ready to vote against Vince Panaro, giving Zach a potential path to safety.

However, if the vote shifts toward keeping Vince, Zach’s gamble could cost him his place in the game. The episode is expected to show how this strategic choice influences conversations, alliances, and final vote decisions leading up to the live eviction.

Split house sets up unpredictable outcome between Vince, Keanu, and Zach in Big Brother house

While Zach’s move has drawn much of the attention, the broader eviction dynamics remain complicated.

A Vince vs. Keanu matchup appears far less predictable than Zach vs. Vince. Katherine Woodman and Mickey Lee are considered the key swing votes, and their decision could determine who leaves the house. If Zach and Keanu end up as the final two nominees, Vince’s vote could also play a decisive role.

The uncertainty is heightened by Ava Pearl’s chaotic HOH week, which has left several players questioning their alliances and long-term strategies.

In the event Keanu is evicted, some may question whether Ava’s HOH reign achieved its intended outcome or simply created more instability.

If Vince goes home, it will signal that Zach’s risky choice paid off. If Zach is evicted, it could reshape the power structure in the house entirely.

The upcoming episode will likely highlight private talks, vote-flipping attempts, and the shifting relationships that are defining week 5.

With three nominees still in play and several possible outcomes, eviction night is set to deliver another unpredictable moment in the Big Brother 27 season.

Stay tuned for more updates.