Big Brother 27 week 5 spoilers: Ava Pearl wins Head of Household after strategic showdown

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 will return with a new episode on Sunday, August 11, 2025, and it’s set to explore the aftermath of last week’s historic eviction and reveal the latest Head of Household.

According to a spoiler update from Parade Magazine published on August 8, Ava Pearl has won the HOH competition following a game that forced contestants to directly compete against each other and expose their alliances.

Last week’s events saw Mickey use her power to override Rylie’s Head of Household win, only for Rylie to regain control and ultimately target her own ally, Jimmy.

The vote ended with Jimmy’s eviction, but not before an unusual Diary Room moment in which Ashley attempted to change her vote, a first in Big Brother history.

This week’s HOH competition placed Ava in a strong position, with her social connections helping her outlast her fellow houseguests.

Parade described her win as one where “her ‘flower power’ was matched by the power of the Head of Household.”

The rest of the week’s developments, including nominations and the Power of Veto results, will play out in upcoming episodes. Here's a closer look at how Ava won and what’s expected next in the game.

Ava wins HOH after strategic competition in Big Brother house

The latest Head of Household competition on Big Brother 27 gave contestants the chance to face off in one-on-one rounds, forcing them to choose opponents and reveal their alliances.

This format created tension among houseguests, especially after last week’s power shifts and unexpected eviction.

Ava Pearl managed to navigate the setup by relying on her social standing and avoiding direct confrontation until the final stages.

According to Parade, she used “flower power” to her advantage, a nod to both her calm demeanor and strategic gameplay. By the end of the competition, she had successfully outmaneuvered the remaining players to secure the HOH title.

This marks Ava’s first major win of the season and comes at a time when the house remains divided after Mickey’s intervention and Jimmy’s eviction.

Ava’s win gives her the ability to shape the house dynamics going forward. The competition’s format also revealed new fractures in the game, with several houseguests now uncertain about who they can trust.

This episode of Big Brother is expected to show how Ava reacts to her win and who she considers nominating.

With only one known power left in the game, Zach’s $10,000 Power of Veto, her decisions this week could either spark new alliances or deepen existing divides.

What to expect next in week 5 of Big Brother 27?

As Ava steps into her role as HOH, her choices for nomination will become the central focus of the upcoming episode.

At the time of Parade’s reporting, nominations had not yet been revealed, but they are expected to be announced by Friday, August 9, on live feeds and will be shown in Sunday’s broadcast.

This week does not include any new twists, as Mickey’s power was already used and no additional advantages have been introduced.

The only remaining game-altering tool is Zach’s Power of Veto, which comes with a $10,000 reward in Big Brother.

The house is still reacting to the fallout of last week’s events, especially Ashley’s attempt to change her vote and the surprise eviction of Jimmy, who had previously been viewed as a strong ally to several players.

Ava’s leadership could signal a move toward more strategic or quieter gameplay, depending on who she puts on the block.

The Veto competition results will be updated on Saturday, August 10, with the Veto ceremony outcome expected by Monday.

Until then, fans can only speculate how Ava’s HOH reign will impact the existing power structure and whether alliances will shift once again.

More updates will follow once nominations and veto results are confirmed through the live feeds and future episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates.