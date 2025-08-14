Big Brother 27 week 5 recap: Ava’s HOH shakes alliances and leaves Zach facing eviction risk

Julie Chen Mooves, host of Big Brother (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27’s August 13, 2025, episode showed a tense and unpredictable week inside the house.

With Ava Pearl as Head of Household, the game shifted in new directions, creating cracks in existing alliances and placing multiple players on edge.

Ava nominated Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell, a move that surprised two of the nominees and set off private conversations about trust and strategy.

Behind the scenes, Ava spoke with Mickey about a possible replacement nominee, hinting that Morgan could be an option if the veto was used.

The Power of Veto competition added to the uncertainty. Players battled in a slippery challenge that combined physical skill with strategic prize-stealing, ending with Katherine in control of the veto.

Despite the pressure, she chose not to use it, keeping nominations the same. Zach revealed he had a secret $10,000 power that could have saved him but explained that she didn't want Morgan to go instead.

As eviction night approaches, alliances have started to shift, and Rachel’s confrontation with Morgan has further divided the house.

Ava’s week as HOH may leave her with new targets, while Zach’s decision could have lasting effects on his position in the game.

Ava’s nominations and shifting dynamics inside the Big Brother house

Ava Pearl’s Head of Household win in week 5 set the tone for a tense stretch of gameplay in Big Brother.

Soon after her win, she nominated Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell. While Keanu was accustomed to facing the block, Vince and Zach were surprised by the decision.

Zach later spoke to Ava, expecting reassurance, but she stood by her choices.

In a private discussion, Mickey told Ava that Morgan might have made a subtle threat, which gave Ava the idea to consider Morgan as a possible replacement nominee if the veto were used.

The Power of Veto competition brought more uncertainty. Players took turns sliding discs for points, with prizes and punishments swapped along the way.

Will initially secured the veto, followed by Keanu, Ava, and Vince, before Katherine claimed the final win.

Ava’s plan to potentially target Morgan depended on the veto being used, but Katherine chose not to use it, avoiding further conflict.

Punishments from the challenge became a talking point, with Keanu wearing a giant fake butt while serving pigs in a blanket,

Vince acting as a “hard-boiled egg detective,” and Zach teaming with Rachel in a messy ink-related task. These lighthearted moments briefly cut through the week’s tension.

Veto meeting decisions, alliance changes, and upcoming eviction in Big Brother

The lead-up to the veto meeting was marked by a confrontation between Rachel and Morgan in Big Brother.

Rachel accused Morgan of trying to end her showmance, which further divided the house.

Katherine, seeing the volatility, opted to keep nominations the same. Meanwhile, Zach disclosed to select players that he held a $10,000 power that could have saved him, but he avoided using it to prevent Morgan from becoming a nominee.

Old alliances started to splinter. The trio of Morgan, Vince, and Zach showed signs of breaking apart, and Mickey’s loyalty came under question.

Katherine’s calm approach in both the veto win and her decision-making began to elevate her status as a potential strategic force.

With eviction night approaching, Zach’s choice to preserve his secret advantage could shape his future in the game.

Ava’s assertive week as HOH might lead to new enemies, and shifting loyalties have created fresh targets for the coming weeks.

The August 13 episode closed with uncertainty in the air, setting up a pivotal eviction night that could further disrupt the balance of power inside the Big Brother 27 house.

Stay tuned for more updates.