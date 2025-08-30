Big Brother 27 spoilers: Week 8 power shift brings major drama in the house

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 live feeds from August 30 showed how quickly the game can shift once the Power of Veto competition ended.

Morgan secured the veto, ensuring her safety, and forcing Head of Household Keanu to consider new options for a replacement nominee.

With Vince and Mickey still on the block, the decision now carries heavy weight for Keanu’s game and his relationships inside the house.

In the gym, Rachel asked Keanu about his thinking and pushed him to weigh the possible outcomes of each move.

He made it clear that he only had a few choices, but also emphasized his loyalty to Rachel.

“I already told you I’m not gonna put you up. I don’t plan on putting you up for the rest of the game,” Keanu explained.

His words showed a clear attempt to balance personal commitments with strategy. Later, Keanu spoke with Vince about the difficulty of keeping him safe without sacrificing allies.

The two discussed the importance of securing votes and using conversations with other players to shift the target.

These talks highlighted the tension in the house as the week moves closer to the veto ceremony and eventual eviction.

Keanu promises loyalty to Rachel in the Big Brother house

Keanu and Rachel had an extended talk in the gym about what to do next in the Big Brother house. Rachel wanted to know what his options were and pushed him to consider every scenario.

Keanu was open about his limited choices:

“Well, I only have two options. Ava, Ashley.”

Rachel then asked if he had thought about what would happen if Vince left, reminding him that he once said it would feel like a wasted Head of Household week.

Keanu admitted that he wanted Vince to stay but also acknowledged the risk of the vote flipping.

He explained that he had already told her he wasn’t going to put her up and that he didn’t plan on doing so for the rest of the game, nor did he intend to suggest her as a nominee.

He added that even though nominating her would be the only way to guarantee Vince’s safety, he would not do it because their agreement meant more to him than strategy in this case.

Rachel noted that other players would be pitching him ideas, and Keanu admitted that he had to hear them out but would not turn on her.

Weighing Vince’s position in the Big Brother house

After the gym talk, Keanu moved to the Havenot room to update Vince on his concerns in the Big Brother house.

He told him directly that there were only narrow paths to keep him safe and that he was thinking about different strategies.

Vince listened carefully, recognizing that his game depended on the votes of others.

Keanu explained that he wanted to find a way for Vince to stay without endangering allies. He said,

“I wasn’t going to put my allies in the line of fire.”

Vince agreed with this approach and admitted that he did not want certain players targeted if it meant his own safety.

Together, they discussed the importance of working with Ava to secure votes, since her decision could tilt the outcome either way.

The two also talked about how using names and scenarios in conversations could act as leverage without actually following through.

Keanu told Vince that this would allow them to push others toward a target while keeping their real allies safe.

Vince responded positively, saying,

“That’s a play. That’s a play.”

The conversation ended with both players acknowledging the difficulty of the week ahead in Big Brother. They agreed that the focus should be on shifting the target toward other houseguests, such as Mickey or Ashley, to avoid the risk of Vince leaving.

Stay tuned for more updates.