Big Brother 27 spoilers: Veto shakeup forces new nominee and sparks fallout in the house

Ashley from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

The latest Big Brother 27 live feeds revealed a major shift following the Power of Veto competition and ceremony. Morgan secured the veto and chose to remove herself from the nomination block. As Head of Household, Keanu was then tasked with naming a replacement, ultimately putting Ashley up for eviction.

The decision immediately sparked fallout inside the house, with conversations captured on the feeds showing houseguests questioning loyalties, testing alliances, and strategizing their next moves.

These developments created tension around Ashley’s position and raised questions about whether the veto shakeup might change the course of the upcoming eviction.

Big Brother 27 Veto ceremony triggers nomination twist

Ashley reacts to being nominated

After the ceremony, Ashley expressed concerns about her position in the game. Speaking with Rachel and Will, she said Keanu and Lauren would push to keep Vince in the house, adding that this would be a "test" of where loyalties stood and that she disliked being placed in that role.

Will responded that Ava supported Ashley, assuring her that "Ava loves you." Ashley questioned this claim by asking who Ava really cared about.

Ashley also reacted to claims about her involvement in conversations regarding Ava. She told Rachel that everyone said Rachel pulled Ava into a room, while Rachel replied,

"I said to her. I never suggested your name ever."

Ashley remained upset by what she had heard, later clarifying that she only knew the information because Will had informed Rachel.

Keanu and Vince discuss the fallout

Following the veto ceremony, Keanu and Vince talked about the changing dynamics in the house. Vince observed there was "lots of game left," while Keanu explained he had been playing from a disadvantaged position since the early weeks, saying his back had been against the wall since week 2.

During the conversation, Keanu commented on how others might view his gameplay. He explained there was no way Ashley could look anyone in the face and tell him he did not “deserve” it, referring to her potential vote in the future.

Vince reassured him by saying:

"That alone is a resume builder down and out early in the game winning when you need to making it far."

Keanu also mentioned being frustrated with remarks directed at him. He noted that Rachel or Ashley had referred to him as a narcissist. Vince responded by pointing out Keanu’s family relationships, emphasizing "you have so many sisters" and also noting how close he was to his mother, adding that everyone in the house knew that was his true character.

Conversations among houseguests

Later in the day, additional discussions occurred among different players. Lauren spoke with Ashley and shared her approach to the week, saying she would “talk to people.” Ashley acknowledged that the game was entering its final stretch, noting they had only three weeks left after Thursday. Rachel and Ava also talked about smoothing over earlier issues. Rachel questioned Keanu’s strategy, asking,

"If Keanu wants Vinny on the block, why did he put him up?"

Meanwhile, Vince expressed doubt about his standing in the house after a conversation with Rachel. He told Morgan that Rachel mentioned Ashley "doesn’t have the votes," though he believed the opposite outcome might occur.

Morgan later addressed Vince directly in the presence of Kelley, telling him they were "voting you out." Kelley agreed, and Vince responded by calling it the "funniest joke" he could imagine.

Stay tuned for more updates.