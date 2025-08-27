Big Brother 27 spoilers: Strategy talks heat up before the vote

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 aired its latest episode on Wednesday, August 27, showing how the Week 7 Power of Veto competition continued and setting the stage for the upcoming eviction.

The televised episode followed Head of Household Vince Panaro’s nominations and the outcomes of the Veto competition, while the live feeds provided additional context on how the houseguests responded afterward.

During the episode, Vince nominated Ava Pearl, Kelley Jorgensen, and Mickey Lee. His goal was to keep the “Judges” alliance stable while leaving open the possibility of targeting other threats in the game.

The Veto competition, designed around bluffing and deception, ended with Mickey winning and saving herself from the block. This forced Vince to make a replacement nominee, and Katherine Woodman was chosen.

On the live feeds later in the day, conversations reflected uncertainty about the vote and whether Ava, Kelley, or Katherine would be the target.

As Keanu Soto said,

“To my understanding, people are considering voting Ava out.”

These discussions revealed shifting alliances and new calculations as eviction day approached.

Episode events and veto results in Big Brother 27

The Wednesday episode of Big Brother picked up with Vince’s nominations of Ava, Kelley, and Mickey.

His stated intent was to protect the “Judges” alliance, made up of himself, Morgan Pope, Rachel Reilly, Ashley Hollis, and Will Williams, while leaving options open.

Vince admitted to Kelley that he might remove her with the veto and put Rachel on the block, though later he told Mickey he would save her instead. In private, both sides doubted his promises.

The Power of Veto competition, titled “Wine to Die For,” featured deception rounds where players attempted to bluff opponents into drinking poison.

Ava was the first to be eliminated, followed by Will, Keanu, and Kelley. The final round came down to Vince and Mickey, and Vince lost, handing Mickey the veto.

Afterward, Vince faced pressure from multiple houseguests in the Big Brother house. Morgan urged him not to target Rachel yet, while Keanu encouraged a backdoor plan against her.

Vince considered the risks of nominating her, concerned that she could turn on him if left in the game.

In the end, Vince opted for what he called the safer move and nominated Katherine as the replacement.

This meant that the eviction vote would be between Ava, Kelley, and Katherine, with the Blockbuster competition still in play to decide which two would remain on the block.

Live feed fallout and strategy talks in the Big Brother house

Following the veto meeting, the live feeds showed how unsettled the Big Brother house remained. Vince and Lauren discussed how quiet things had been, with Vince explaining,

“Pretty much it sounds like whoever is next to Ava is going home because you need 4 to tie.”

Lauren admitted she didn’t want to vote against Katherine under any circumstance, signaling where her loyalty lay.

Keanu explained that Morgan suggested she might support that move since Ava was targeting Vince. For Vince, this scenario would be favorable, as he saw Ava as the biggest threat to his own game.

Meanwhile, Kelley told Rachel she believed she had enough votes against Ava, though Vince doubted this, suggesting at best it could come down to a tie.

On the other side, Rachel and Morgan worked to keep Ava in Big Brother. Morgan said,

“Literally saved me last week and I love her gameplay and I think she’s better for this game than the other two.”

Rachel agreed and believed that removing Kelley would also weaken Keanu.

Houseguests assessed where votes might fall: Ashley favored evicting Kelley, Will leaned toward following the group, and Morgan pushed to keep Ava. Vince admitted privately that if there were a tie, he would prefer Ava to leave.

The feeds showed how alliances and loyalties continued to shift, with players weighing both short-term survival and long-term positioning. With the eviction still ahead, no final outcome was secure.

