Big Brother 27 spoilers: Rylie explodes after Rachel’s shocking veto move

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother (Image via Instagram @bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother 27 aired its latest episode on August 20, 2025, with Rachel as the Head of Household. Her week in power brought new moves and more tension inside the house.

After Lauren won the Power of Veto, she used it to remove Vince from the block. Rachel then chose Ryle as the replacement nominee.

This choice led to long talks among the houseguests as they tried to understand her plan. Some questioned if Rachel had made the right call, while others began to doubt their own allies.

Rachel’s move upset Ryle, who promised to fight back. At the same time, Mickey’s actions became a topic across the house.

Players compared notes about what Mickey had said to them and realized she might have been influencing many of their decisions. “She played us,” Will admitted during a strategy session.

Rachel said her concern was that Katherine could support Ryle in the same way past players had supported her game.

The fallout from these talks has left the house split. Some believe Ryle must leave now, while others think Mickey is the bigger danger.

Ava’s role as a possible swing vote could decide which path the house takes on eviction night.

Rachel’s move and growing distrust in the Big Brother house

Rachel’s veto replacement nomination shook the Big Brother house, with many questioning the timing.

In the HoH room, Morgan, Will, Ashley, and Rachel discussed Mickey’s role in spreading information. “She played us,” said Will, while Morgan admitted,

“There are things I have done in this game for her.”

They concluded that Mickey had been influencing decisions, including who should be targeted in Big Brother house.

Rachel drew from past experience, saying,

“I won Big Brother 13 by having Brendan in the jury,” suggesting Katherine might do the same for Ryle.

This made the group reconsider whether Ryle’s connection to Katherine was more dangerous than Mickey’s manipulation.

Later, Ashley reminded Rachel that Ava might side with Ryle. Rachel pressed back, frustrated: “Why are these people so bad at Big Brother?”

Meanwhile, Morgan explained how Mickey monitored relationships and advised who to avoid. Vince, brought into the conversation, was surprised at the extent of Mickey’s actions, asking, “Why would she do that?”

By the end of the discussion, Rachel declared, “I think it is best to get Rylie out of the house this week,” while Morgan agreed, “Rylie has to go. We can handle Mickey next week.”

Rylie’s anger and house members' reactions

Rylie responded to Rachel’s move with anger, promising revenge in Big Brother. Speaking with Lauren, he said,

“She is trying extra hard to get me out of this f**ing house.”

Lauren reassured him, “I think you do” have the votes to stay. Rylie escalated, vowing,

“She is f**ing gone this time next week…It is game on! I am going to throw one of her allies up with her!”

Rylie also turned to Vince, placing a hand on his shoulder and insisting Rachel wanted him out too. “I am going after her,” he promised.

Vince agreed that it was too late for Rachel to gain his trust, saying she had ignored him for weeks.

Elsewhere, Katherine, Lauren, and Vince questioned Rachel’s choice. Katherine asked, “What was she thinking? Rylie wasn’t going after Rachel.” Vince noted Rachel avoided eye contact, saying, “I can tell when she is lying.”

They concluded Rachel’s only protection would come if Ashley won the next HoH.

By day’s end, the house was split. Some felt Mickey’s manipulation needed addressing soon, while others saw Rylie’s removal as immediate priority.

With Mickey, Morgan, and Rylie as final nominees, the vote hinges on shifting loyalties and whether Rachel’s gamble pays off.

Stay tuned for more updates.