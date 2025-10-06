What time does Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 via @onlymurdershulu

Steve Martin and John Hoffman co-created Only Murders in the Building, bring together an unlikely detective trio: Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), his television actor days long gone; Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), the flamboyant Broadway director; and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), a bright, young artist.

This two-time murderer-in-an-apartment scooper with the true crime podcast premise has entertained audiences since 2021, offering funny zingers and hairpin turns into its "do it yourself" mysteries.

Season 5, episode 7, titled “Silver Alert,” will air on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. ET (9:00 p.m. PT) on Hulu, giving fans another late-night foray into the Arconia's depths, with worldwide streaming generating instant buzz.

The Emmy-winning series, now in its fifth season, premiered on September 9, 2025, with three episodes, diving into the murder of beloved doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca). New stars Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and Keegan-Michael Key join returning players like Meryl Streep and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, unravelling a web of mob connections and billionaire schemes.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7: Global release schedule

Hulu and Disney's global rollout ensures fans worldwide experience "Silver Alert" in sync. Below is the release schedule for major regions:

Region/Time Zone Release Date Local Time United States (ET) October 7, 2025 12:00 a.m. ET United States (PT) October 7, 2025 9:00 p.m. PT Canada October 7, 2025 12:00 a.m. ET United Kingdom October 7, 2025 5:00 a.m. GMT Ireland October 7, 2025 5:00 a.m. GMT Australia October 7, 2025 3:00 p.m. AEDT New Zealand October 7, 2025 5:00 p.m. NZDT India October 7, 2025 9:30 a.m. IST Brazil/Latin America October 7, 2025 2:00 a.m. BRT Japan October 7, 2025 1:00 p.m. JST South Africa October 7, 2025 7:00 a.m. SAST

Only Murders in the Building season 5: What we have seen and what to expect in episode 7

In Episode 6, "Flatbush," aired September 30, 2025, the trio chased leads on widows Lorraine (Dianne Wiest) and Sofia (Téa Leoni), suspected in the deaths of Lester and mobster Nicky (Bobby Cannavale). A Brooklyn chase revealed Lorraine’s loss, her 47-year-old Flatbush home burned to ashes, clearing her as a pawn in a larger game.

Meryl Streep’s Loretta faced heartbreak as her apartment burned, sparking an emotional reunion with Oliver. Flashbacks exposed Oliver’s foster care past, adding depth to Martin Short’s vibrant performance.

Mabel and Charles mended ties with Althea (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) amid a break-in, uncovering a bombshell: Charles’s dating app catfish links to billionaire Steed, Wondify’s owner, threatening the podcast.

Episode 7, “Silver Alert,” directed by Jessica Yu, sees the mayor (Keegan-Michael Key) warn of the billionaires’ grip, pushing Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to an upstate lair. Expect a high-stakes infiltration, Oliver’s chaotic getaway, and deeper casino plot ties. With four episodes left, Mabel’s grit, Charles’s romantic missteps, and Oliver’s Arconia farewell intensify, hinting at a seismic reveal.

Stream Only Murders in the Building season 5 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. with bundles via Disney+, ESPN+ or Max.

Stay tuned for more such updates!