Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Rachel’s veto move leaves Rylie on the block as alliances shift

Big Brother 27 returned with fresh drama as alliances faced new tests in the latest episode, that aired on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Head of Household Rachel Reilly made a decisive move that reshaped the week, leaving Rylie on the block after the Power of Veto ceremony.

What began as a week of shifting strategies quickly turned into a turning point for several houseguests, as Rachel’s decision created new cracks in existing bonds.

During her conversation in the HOH room, Rachel explained her reasoning behind nominating Rylie.

“I literally said to her, if you do this your actions have consequences,” Rachel told Katherine while recounting how Lauren still chose to use the veto despite warnings.

With Rylie now facing eviction, the episode captured the ripple effects as Katherine, Morgan, and Keanu adjusted their own positions.

For Rylie, the outcome raised doubts about his security moving forward, while Katherine found herself pulled between her loyalty to him and her growing awareness of Rachel’s influence.

Rachel’s nomination of Rylie shifts the power balance in Big Brother

Rachel’s decision to place Rylie on the block after Lauren used the veto was one of the most significant moves of the week.

In a private exchange, Rachel made her stance clear:

“I said, Lauren, I’m using the veto on Riley or I said Rylie will be my replacement nominee. You can pull her in here and ask her if you want.”

By stressing that she had been transparent with Lauren before the ceremony, Rachel framed her choice as one of necessity rather than opportunity.

This conversation revealed how Rachel felt compelled to reinforce her word, even though it meant creating tension with Katherine and Rylie.

Katherine pressed for clarity, asking if Lauren had known the outcome beforehand. Rachel responded that she had given Lauren fair warning, saying she did not want the veto to be used because “I had to follow through.”

For the house at large, the nomination brought new attention to Rachel’s game. Keanu noted that the move put Rachel in direct conflict with the showmance, adding that it could “make an enemy out of you and Katherine.”

At the same time, Rachel’s allies saw her actions as proof she was willing to take a stand against threats.

Fallout for Rylie, Katherine, and shifting alliances in Big Brother house

On the block, Rylie expressed his frustration over the turn of events, admitting he felt blindsided by the decision.

“I’m not going to go asking for votes. I just don’t give a fu**,” he told Keanu while reflecting on Rachel’s veto choice.

Despite the disappointment, Rylie reaffirmed his commitment to Katherine, telling her,

“I’m not a kid. I’m a grown-a** man that knows what I want. I will never leave you.”

This moment underscored how the nomination not only affected his game position but also tested the strength of his showmance.

Katherine, meanwhile, found herself in a difficult position. She acknowledged Rachel’s reasoning but also recognized the impact on her own relationship and standing in the house.

Morgan added to the tension by voicing frustration about Katherine’s behavior, saying it was “insulting” that she acted as though Rylie wasn’t leaving, which suggested she underestimated the risk others were facing on the block.

For players like Keanu and Lauren, Rachel’s move created new calculations. Keanu viewed the nomination as a sign that Rachel had unnecessarily gained enemies, observing that she now had “three people gunning for her.”

Lauren, who had made the initial choice to use the veto, was drawn deeper into the conflict, with housemates questioning where her loyalty lay.

The episode closed by highlighting how Rachel’s veto decision reshaped the week’s dynamics.

