Big Brother 27 spoilers: Rachel’s bold HOH move might take out Mickey

Big Brother 27 aired its latest episode on Thursday, August 21, 2025, continuing the competition and giving viewers a closer look at how the house has shifted during Rachel Reilly’s week as Head of Household.

Rachel entered her HOH reign with a clear objective: she wanted to remove a strong competitor who could threaten her long-term chances in the game.

From the start, she nominated Mickey Lee, Vince Panaro, and Morgan Pope, which quickly set the tone for a week of tension and strategy discussions.

The dynamics took a new turn when Lauren Domingue won the Power of Veto. Her decision to use the veto on Vince forced Rachel to adjust her nominations.

Instead of making a safe choice, she put Rylie Jeffries on the block, ensuring that the eviction vote would carry extra weight.

This unexpected change brought new conversations inside the Big Brother house as players debated whether to target Mickey, Morgan, or Rylie.

Rachel’s nominations and the veto decision in the Big Brother house

Rachel began her Head of Household week by nominating Mickey Lee, Vince Panaro, and Morgan Pope. Her strategy centered on finally targeting Mickey, who she had mentioned as a priority since the start of the game.

Rachel expressed to her allies that Mickey posed a challenge in competitions and in social influence.

By nominating her alongside Vince and Morgan, Rachel ensured there would be pressure on multiple players while keeping her preferred target in danger.

The veto competition was a critical moment. Lauren Domingue won the Power of Veto and chose to use it to save Vince in Big Brother.

This decision left Rachel with the responsibility of naming a replacement nominee. Rather than select a less controversial option, Rachel surprised the house by nominating Rylie Jeffries.

Rachel’s move created a new dynamic because it kept Mickey, her original target, on the block while also forcing other players to reconsider their votes. Her stated position was clear: she still wanted Mickey to leave.

With three strong personalities on the block, the eviction discussion widened in the Big Brother house. Houseguests began debating which player would hurt their games the most in the weeks ahead.

Rachel remained firm in her stance that Mickey should be the one to go, but she knew her decision to put Rylie up had increased uncertainty heading into eviction night.

Divided votes and Ava’s potential role in the eviction

As the week progressed, the likelihood of Mickey’s eviction grew stronger, but alternate scenarios also developed. If Mickey were to find a way to save herself, the final eviction choice would fall between Morgan and Rylie.

This split has divided the Big Brother house, with conversations showing nearly equal support for each nominee. The deciding factor may rest with Ava Pearl, the Week 5 Head of Household, who currently finds herself in a swing vote position.

On one hand, some houseguests argue that keeping Rylie is a risk because of her competitiveness. On the other, Morgan’s willingness to mention Ava as a target gives Ava a reason to consider siding against her.

The situation also ties into Ava’s Final Two deal with Rachel. If the vote comes down to Morgan versus Rylie, Rachel would prefer Morgan to stay. This puts pressure on Ava to balance her own safety with her agreement to work with Rachel.

History in the house suggests that apparent vote splits often collapse into a majority choice just before eviction.

In earlier weeks, Zach Cornell’s eviction seemed close but ended with nearly unanimous votes once players aligned themselves to avoid being on the losing side.

If the same pattern occurs this week, the eviction may not be as divided as it appears. Still, Ava’s vote remains a potential deciding factor, making her position in the Big Brother house more important than ever.

