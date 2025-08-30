Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Nominations shake the existing alliances in the house

Big Brother host Julie Chen (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 continued on August 29, 2025, with the live feeds showing how the week’s nominations unsettled the house and reshaped ongoing alliances.

The Head of Household revealed the choices for the block, and the reactions from other players showed how fragile trust had become. Throughout the day, houseguests met in small groups and pairs, weighing how these nominations would affect both the short-term votes and the long-term jury phase.

Morgan worried about her position and questioned who in the house would truly protect her if she stayed. She told Keanu she doubted anyone would use the veto to save her, while he offered cautious reassurance. In the Havenot room, Vinny replayed his own nomination week in his mind, regretting that he had not followed his instincts.

He admitted, “I should have just stuck with my gut,” showing how much the block changes how players reflect on their choices.

Elsewhere, Mickey laughed about how poorly one alliance had held together, calling it “the most terrible alliance ever.” The nominations also left other houseguests debating whether certain duos had become too powerful. With the block set, the stage was prepared for shifting loyalty and more tense days ahead.

Nominations in Big Brother 27 leads to regret from past decisions across the house





The nominations quickly created doubt among both the chosen players and those left off the block in the Big Brother house. Morgan admitted her lack of confidence, telling Keanu,

“I personally don’t think I have anyone who would actually take me down.”

Her comments reflected not only fear of eviction but also awareness that her social connections had weakened.

Vinny took the nominations as a chance to look back at his own week as Head of Household. In the Havenot room, he confessed, “Part of me regrets my nominations for sure,” and later added,

“I should have just stuck with my gut.”

His words showed that nominations often highlight past mistakes as much as current dangers.

Meanwhile, players watching from the side discussed what the choices revealed in the Big Brother house. Mickey, Rachel, and Will shared food while speculating on what the Head of Household’s plan truly meant. Mickey summarized the disarray by calling their group “the most terrible alliance ever.” Such admissions highlighted how fragile trust had become within larger groups.

Fallout from nominations in Big Brother 27 leads to concern over who may become the true target.

After the nominations in Big Brother, private talks in the kitchen, backyard, and storage room revealed new cracks. Keanu spoke with Kelley about using the week to send a message, saying he would “sleep easy” if one nominee left the house.

Kelley responded by pointing out the risks of targeting strong pairs, while Keanu weighed whether Morgan or Mickey would be a more useful ally long-term.

Ashley shared her own perspective with Morgan, suggesting that the decisions might not have been purely strategic. She observed,

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that people wanted Rachel out,” but added that personal feelings also seemed to be part of the choices.

Morgan, in turn, admitted frustration with her lack of competition wins, saying,

“I’m literally the only person in this house that hasn’t won anything.”

Late at night, Morgan spoke again with Ashley about the reliability of alliances, stating,

“If that alliance was only made to save her, that is going to piss me off.”

This reflected how nominations can reopen questions about loyalty and long-term goals.

Overall, the nominations did more than place two players on the block. They shifted attention to duos, created uncertainty around speeches, and raised questions about which promises would still hold as the week moved toward eviction.

