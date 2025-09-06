Big Brother 27 spoilers: Nominations leave one contestant in tears

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Big Brother Season 27 marked a significant shift in the house dynamics after the live feeds revealed that Rachel Reilly had been eliminated from the show.

She fell prey to the White Locust resort, a place she was unable to check out of, as the remaining houseguests advanced in the contest.

The feeds also disclosed that Lauren was crowned the new Head of Household for week nine of the series, and that she put Will, Ashley, and Morgan on the block for the upcoming eviction.

Lauren’s decision took a toll on one contestant, moving her to tears.

Morgan, while speaking to Vince, had an emotional breakdown, as she worried she might go home by the end of the week.

She felt apprehensive about her position in the competition, convinced she had no one by her side who would support her in her journey.

Morgan complained that she had to fight for her spot since the show began, with the competition intensifying every week.

She confided in her co-stars, saying she participated in the CBS show to play the game and do “cool stuff.” Instead, she had to fight for her “life” every week, and that upset her.

Big Brother Season 27 live feeds update: Vince comforts Morgan as she struggles to process her emotions

After the live feeds returned, viewers saw Vince comforting an emotional Morgan, who firmly believed that she would be going home by the end of the week.

“If I don’t win veto or Block Buster, I’m going home,” she told Vince.

Vince tried to uplift her mood by saying no one can predict the future and that her chances of getting evicted were low, but Morgan remained unconvinced.

The male Big Brother star tried to motivate Morgan, claiming that she would win either the Blockbuster or Veto and remove herself from the risk of being sent home.

Even then, Morgan remained unsure, as she asked Vince to think more realistically.

She criticized Lauren for nominating her, reminding Vince of the time when she had asked him to target Lauren.

Vince, on the other hand, argued otherwise, saying Lauren could help them eliminate “bigger targets” later in the competition.

Even then, Morgan stood her ground, unable to process her emotions.

Later, the Big Brother star confided in Ashley and said:

“I wanted to come on this show and, like, have a big alliance and like use vetos on each other and just do cool stuff. And I just feel like I’ve been fighting for my life.”

She then recalled how it all started in week one when Keanu had called her a “snake” based on a conversation he had heard.

However, what upset Morgan the most was her fallout with Mickey. She told Ashley that Mickey had gaslighted her into a final two, but never honored the pact.

“She was the only person in this entire house that I had a final two with. The only person. So, like, that’s what’s crushing, I am like, ‘D*mn!’ Like I was really going to just ride it out and then just hear all the things. I am still trying to swallow that pill,” Morgan explained.

The Big Brother houseguest added that if she survived eviction and won HOH, she would nominate Lauren.

Morgan confessed that she would prefer Lauren’s elimination over Kelley’s, even if that surprised her co-stars.

According to her, Lauren had the capacity to win competitions, which was why she saw her as a “bigger threat” than Kelley.

However, despite that, Morgan believed Lauren’s social game was “lackluster.”

Stay tuned for more updates.