Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Lauren Domingue makes history as first dual HoH and Veto winner this season

Julie Chen, Big Brother host (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 continued into Week 6 with the episode going to air on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, delivering another major shift inside the house.

After Rachel Reilly became Head of Household, the focus shifted to Lauren Domingue, who reached a new milestone in the game.

Lauren was the first player this season to win both an HoH and a Veto, something rare that has often changed the direction of past seasons.

She earned her win in the OTEV challenge, a contest that tested speed, memory, and endurance to avoid landing on the block.

Rachel’s nominations put Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, and Vince Panaro on the block, but the outcome of Lauren’s Veto win introduced fresh uncertainty.

Whether she chose to use it or keep nominations the same would only be revealed in the upcoming Monday broadcast, leaving fans and players guessing.

For Rachel, her HoH week was about targeting threats, while for Lauren, it was about solidifying her own position in the game.

Lauren’s dual victories shift the balance in Week 6 of Big Brother 27

Lauren Domingue’s Week 6 performance in Big Brother 27 stood out not only because she won the Veto, but also because she became the first contestant of the season to hold both major titles.

Earlier in the season, Lauren had already proved her strength by securing an HoH win. With the OTEV challenge, she added another milestone to her resume.

The competition required players to locate the right answers to questions about earlier events and race back before being eliminated.

Lauren’s determination paid off as she outlasted every other houseguest. By combining memory with endurance, she ensured her safety and gained influence over Rachel’s HoH week.

Her dual win also raised questions about her long-term role in the game. Some houseguests expressed concern that her victories put her in a visible spotlight.

Others saw her success as an opportunity to align with a proven competitor. For Lauren, the week highlighted how important competition strength could be in a season where alliances were constantly shifting.

By holding both titles, Lauren now sits in a powerful but precarious position in Big Brother house.

Whether she uses the Veto to change Rachel’s nominations or keeps them the same, her choices will influence not just the upcoming eviction but also her standing in the weeks ahead.

Rachel’s nominations and Lauren’s influence on eviction in Big Brother house

Rachel Reilly’s nominations for Week 6 included Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, and Vince Panaro. Each decision showed different reasons, but Lauren’s Veto win gave her the power to influence Rachel’s plan.

Vince’s nomination was expected, since Rachel had already said she wanted him out.

Morgan’s nomination came after a tense talk, where Rachel said Morgan’s comment about her being in the jury made her question their trust.

Mickey was caught off guard, as she thought she was safe. Rachel explained that if someone kept bringing up her name, she couldn’t just let it slide.

Lauren’s Veto victory gave her a critical decision to make. If she chose to use the Veto, she could remove one nominee and potentially create friction with Rachel.

If she left the nominations the same, she would be seen as aligning with Rachel’s plan.

With the Veto ceremony airing Monday, the final nominations will determine which of the three faces eviction.

Until then, Lauren’s historic achievement continues to influence every conversation inside the house, showing how quickly power can shift in Big Brother.

