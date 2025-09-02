Big Brother 27 spoilers: Late-night talks turn bizarre with UFO theories and game fears

Ashley from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

The latest Big Brother 27 live feeds showed a mix of personal and strategic conversations that turned both unusual and game-focused. Morgan had just won the Power of Veto and removed herself from the block, forcing Keanu, the Head of Household, to nominate Ashley as the replacement.

This shift set the tone for later discussions that highlighted both gameplay uncertainty and unexpected topics.

Conversations included Kelley and Ava’s exchange about UFO sightings, Vinny’s expressed concerns about votes, and Keanu’s reflection with Morgan on handling conflict following the veto ceremony.

Big Brother 27 live feed highlights UFO talk, strategy shifts, and Veto fallout

UFO discussions between Kelley and Ava

Cameras returned from a Labour Day feed block to a conversation between Kelley and Ava by the hot tub. Kelley asked Ava if she had ever seen a UFO, and Ava replied that she did not think so.

Kelley continued sharing experiences of seeing objects in the sky, adding,

"You can see like the moon is here. You can see an airplane go over the moon. You can see it in front of the moon but we’ve seen stuff go behind the moon."

Ava described the observation as "weird," while Kelley admitted belief in extraterrestrial life, explaining that she believed in aliens. The conversation then transitioned to speculation about upcoming endurance competitions and potential double eviction weeks.

Kelley emphasized wanting to "keep the games," referring to activities provided during the Labour Day celebration.

Strategic concerns over Vinny

Later in the backyard, Kelley and Vinny spoke about his uncertainty in the game. Vinny expressed worry about depending on a particular vote, explaining that his entire game relied on "that girl’s vote."

He repeated his intention to continue, noting he was "still going to try it." Kelley encouraged him by telling him he "should try."

In the evening, Ava and Lauren discussed Vinny in the Big Brother Havenot Room. Ava voiced her doubts, saying she did not trust Vinny and emphasized that Vinny and Morgan were "like this," adding that he would do anything to stay in the game and "backstab anybody."

She also questioned Kelley’s shifting position, remarking,

"Last week, Kelley was calling Vinny a weasel. This week now, she’s like, you need to vote for him to stay."

Ava contrasted Vinny’s actions with Ashley’s, pointing out that Ashley had “never” done anything to her as a player, had not put her on the block, and had supported her the previous week.

Lauren responded by reassuring her that whatever was meant to happen would occur all the time.

HOH room tension after the veto ceremony

Keanu and Morgan discussed the fallout from the Big Brother veto ceremony.

Morgan explained that when tensions rise, his approach is to keep his distance and go separately, noting he prefers not to engage when situations become "crazy."

Keanu recalled his exchange with Rachel, explaining that she became upset because she felt he had "ruined her moment." He emphasized that he intended to apologize, but he clarified the focus of that apology.

According to Keanu, he was prepared to acknowledge his choice of words, though he would not apologize for "talking back."

Keanu emphasized he chose not to escalate the situation further, remarking,

"I didn’t clap back at her. I mean, there’s a lot I could have said… so I did not clap back at her."

Stay tuned for more updates.