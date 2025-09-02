Big Brother 27 spoilers: Houseguests deal over who stays and who goes

Keanu Soto from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Recent Big Brother 27 live feeds show houseguests actively negotiating who will stay and who will be evicted this week. Keanu holds the Head of Household position, with Mickey, Vince, and Ashley nominated for eviction. During the Power of Veto, Morgan won and used it on herself, leading Keanu to nominate Ashley in her place.

Conversations captured on the live feeds indicate strategic discussions among houseguests as they assess voting options and alliance priorities.

These ongoing negotiations are shaping decisions regarding this week’s eviction and influencing how remaining houseguests plan their moves within the game.

Big Brother 27 live feed update: Houseguests negotiate eviction plans

Strategy talks between Kelley and Lauren

Kelley and Lauren discussed the upcoming eviction and possible strategies for their alliance. Kelley emphasized the decision-making influence within their group, saying that it would be "me, you, and Ava" who decide who goes this week.

Lauren indicated concern about Ava’s trust, noting that she did not think Ava trusts Vince.

Kelley responded that Ava does trust them. The conversation turned to the nominees, with Kelley asking whether they would rather keep "Mickey" or Ashley in the house.

Lauren hesitated before responding, and Kelley explained the reasoning behind targeting Ashley:

"Because it’s not enough that Keanu just put Ashley up. Rachel will stop looking at me, you and Vince and start looking at Keanu."

Kelley assessed Rachel’s influence, noting that if Rachel reached the final "3," she could win, and without Ashley, she would have no allies. Kelley also noted that Will, Mickey, Ava, and Morgan do not favor Rachel.

Lauren mentioned her concerns about the voting, stating that she did not think there would be enough "votes" to get Ashley out over Mickey.

Kelley outlined a possible voting scenario, explaining that she, Lauren, Vince, and Morgan could push for the same outcome while Rachel shifts her attention from Vince to Keanu.

Lauren also noted that Ava is leaning more toward keeping Ashley in the game.

Morgan and Will discuss interpersonal tensions

Morgan and Will discussed interactions involving Mickey and her behavior in the house.

Morgan described a situation where she prepared a sandwich for Keanu while she was in the shower, and Mickey asked if she could make one for him as well.

Morgan noted that Mickey seemed "bothered" when she asked who the sandwich was for, confirming it was for Keanu.

Will commented that Mickey was making the situation unnecessarily difficult and emphasized that Morgan was acting kindly without expecting any reward, describing her as a "nice person."

Vince and Rachel talk about voting plans

Vince and Rachel discussed the week’s eviction and their strategies moving forward.

Vince explained that his actions from the previous week, which Keanu was unaware of, led to him being on the block this week, but if he and Ashley succeed, both would remain "intact" in the game.

He also addressed tensions with Keanu, noting that Keanu’s actions were hurtful and that, despite the personal impact, what mattered was the "statement" he was making about his position and the disregarded conversations they had.

The conversation also included an assessment of other players’ intentions. Vince said of Mickey,

"Mickey is planting these seeds ‘ohh look Morgan is hanging out with Keanu… ohh Morgan, Vince and Keanu… what does that mean.’"

Vince noted his understanding of other houseguests’ priorities, explaining that Morgan is his "number one" target.

