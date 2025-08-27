Big Brother 27 spoilers: Eviction drama builds as players plot next steps as eviction week looms

Lauren from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As eviction week approaches on Big Brother 27, houseguests have started strategizing following the Veto Ceremony. Mickey used the Power of Veto on herself, prompting HOH Vinny to nominate Katherine as the replacement.

The decision shifted the dynamic in the house, leading to multiple conversations among players about their next steps and potential outcomes. With multiple alliances and preferences in play, the house has begun evaluating who to keep or target, considering how each eviction could affect future competitions and jury votes.

Players are seen actively discussing scenarios on Big Brother 27 live feeds that could influence the trajectory of the game.

Big Brother 27 houseguests adjust strategies after the Veto ceremony

Strategy conversations in the HOH Room

In the Head of Household room, Will, Vinny, Morgan, and Ashley reviewed possible scenarios for the upcoming weeks. Morgan indicated a preference regarding current nominees, explaining that, "low-key," if she had to vote right now, she would vote to keep Kelley, noting that Kelley was not putting her up and that both Keanu and she planned to keep Kelley. Vinny said,

"Ava and Lauren both said out of their mouth that if Rachel’s on finals, they’re voting for her no matter what."

Ashley stated that she believes this vote will not change the "trajectory" of the game, suggesting that current decisions may have a limited impact on overall outcomes. Morgan later noted that the results of the vote could determine who enters the jury, which in turn would influence her vote for either "keeping or voting for Rachel."

Bedroom and gym discussions

In the bedroom, Mickey advised Katherine on the importance of winning the upcoming Big Brother competitions. She emphasized that she needed to secure the "blockbuster", regardless of whether she convinced other players, and stressed that winning it was essential for advancing her position in the game. Katherine responded, acknowledging her concern about feeling nervous, saying,

“I just don’t want to be nervous. It’s gonna… f**k me over.”

In the gym, Kelley and Keanu discussed how nominations could influence votes. Kelley explained that she would be a jury vote for every player "except" Rachel, indicating her consistent voting intentions, while Keanu noted that Katherine had already told him she would vote for Rachel, clarifying Katherine’s position in the upcoming eviction decisions.

Conversations on alliances and eviction outcomes

At midnight, multiple Big Brother houseguests discussed potential eviction outcomes. In the HOH room, Mickey and Rachel evaluated potential targets, with Rachel asking which player she thought would go after Vince more. Morgan replied that Katherine was more likely to target Vince, noting that Kelley was more predictable than Katherine. Meanwhile, in the kitchen and bedroom, Katherine and Ava spoke about competition strategy, with Ava suggesting,

“America’s veto. Let’s do a vote. Come on America’s veto and they can only vote between me and me.”

Kelley added that it was important to acknowledge who would "beat" her in the competition.

Additional discussions occurred as houseguests considered potential voting decisions. In the HOH room, Ashley indicated uncertainty about what was "changing" in shifting strategies.

Keanu also commented in an upper-level conversation that the only person on the block who actually wants Vinny on the block is Ava, so he could not vote for her. He noted that he was very "50/50" in scenarios.

Stay tuned for more updates.