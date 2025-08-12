Big Brother 27 spoiler: Zach reveals he didn’t use $10K power to protect Morgan from becoming a nominee

Big Brother host Julie Chen (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 week 5 has taken an unexpected turn with a reveal that could shift both alliances and eviction plans.

The upcoming episode, airing Wednesday, August 13, 2025, will feature Zach Cornell telling Morgan Pope that he chose not to use his $10,000 power to remove himself from the block. His reasoning, according to live feed conversations, was to protect Morgan from becoming the replacement nominee.

This moment happened after Katherine Woodman won the Power of Veto and decided not to use it, leaving Zach, Vince Panaro, and Keanu Soto as the three nominees. While most veto weeks focus on who might be saved, this week’s twist centers on why a nominee with a clear escape route chose to stay put.

The exchange between Zach and Morgan has already become a focal point among houseguests, sparking discussion about whether his decision was strategic, personal, or both.

With eviction night approaching, how this move is perceived could be just as important as the vote itself. The episode will show how this reveal plays out in private talks, alliance meetings, and last-minute campaign efforts before Thursday’s live eviction.

Zach’s power decision sparks debate over loyalty versus gameplay in the Big Brother house

The reveal came during a private conversation between Zach and Morgan, where he explained that his choice not to use the $10,000 power was meant to keep her off the block.

He reportedly told her that removing himself would have meant she was likely to be named as the replacement nominee. This conversation was not only emotional for the two involved but also carried strategic implications for the week ahead.

Some Big Brother houseguests view the move as an act of loyalty, noting that it could strengthen Zach’s bond with Morgan and her allies.

Others, however, see it as a risky gamble that leaves him vulnerable to eviction. One player mentioned in a discussion with Will Williams that the decision could earn Zach some goodwill but might also cost him votes from those who felt he was making an emotional choice.

The house remains divided, with Rachel Reilly, Morgan, Ashley Hollis, and Kelley Jorgensen leaning toward voting out Vince Panaro, while others are considering targeting Zach despite his gesture.

The upcoming episode of Big Brother will highlight these discussions, showing how different houseguests interpret the decision and whether it changes their view of Zach as an ally or a threat.

Morgan’s reaction and shifting alliances set the stage for an unpredictable eviction vote in Big Brother

Morgan’s reaction to Zach’s confession was notably positive, with her telling others she appreciated the gesture.

This reaction could work in Zach’s favor, as Morgan has influence over votes within her circle. Her support may also draw in players like Rachel and Ashley, who see Zach’s choice as a sign of trustworthiness.

However, the decision has also prompted strategic reassessments among other Big Brother houseguests.

Vince Panaro, who remains on the block alongside Zach and Keanu Soto, has begun working on flipping votes by framing Zach’s move as reckless and potentially manipulative.

Meanwhile, Keanu’s quiet approach this week leaves him as a possible compromise vote-out if the house cannot reach a consensus between Zach and Vince.

Swing votes from Katherine Woodman and Mickey Lee could determine the outcome, as they have not firmly committed to any nominee yet.

The episode will likely feature their conversations and the lobbying efforts from all three nominees in the lead-up to Thursday night.

With personal loyalty, strategic risks, and shifting alliances all in play, the week 5 eviction of Big Brother could go in multiple directions.

Zach’s decision to keep Morgan safe might either cement his position in the house or become the move that sends him home.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​