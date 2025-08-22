Big Brother 27 live feed updates: A new HOH is crowned

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

The live feeds resumed after Rylie Jeffries was eliminated in the August 21, 2025, episode of Big Brother season 27. It showed the house guests competing in the Head of Household (HOH) competition, vying to win the coveted spot.

The challenge was the wall competition, named Mystere Express Train. It was an endurance task in which contestants had to maintain their balance on an inclined wall for as long as possible. The last one standing would emerge victorious.

While each participant put their best foot forward to outperform their opponents, the wall proved to be difficult for most.

In the end, Vince outlasted his competitors and became the new HOH of Big Brother season 27.

His co-stars Lauren, Keanu, and Katherine came close to winning the challenge but failed to maintain their balance on the small podium.

As a result, Vince took the winner's crown.

Although he was overjoyed with his feat, he was aware of the responsibilities that came with the position. As the contestants entered a new week, Vince now had to strategize and decide who to nominate for the upcoming elimination.

Big Brother star Vince becomes the first repeat Head of Household after winning the wall competition in week 7

As soon as the competition commenced, the contestants were tested with a series of different challenges that made maintaining balance on the wall even more difficult.

"Please be advised that the steam showers are only available for our first class passengers," said the Big Brother conductor as the houseguests were blasted with a steam spray.

In the next round, the house guests were sprayed with green slime, which increased the difficulty of the challenge, as the wall became slippery.

Ashley was overwhelmed by the task and called it the "worst comp ever." Her frustration grew over time, as she complained that her goggles were not tight enough and that she felt like she had a "soggy diaper on."

Shortly after, Will and Ashley were eliminated as they fell from the wall on the 30-minute mark. Morgan followed suit after hanging on for about 32 minutes.

Mickey lasted 49 minutes, while Ava and Kelley lasted 51 and 57 minutes, respectively. That left Lauren, Keanu, Vince, and Katherine on the wall.

As time passed, holding on to the inclined wall became more and more challenging.

As a result, after enduring the task for 1 hour and 1 minute, Keanu came off. He was followed by Lauren, who was on the wall for 1 hour and 8 minutes. Katherine and Vince went head-to-head for the Head of Household title.

However, the task proved to be difficult for Katherine as she dropped from the wall after 1 hour and 13 minutes, making Vince the champion and the new HOH of the Big Brother house.

"Congratulations, Vince, you are the next Head of Household!" said week 6 HOH Rachel.

Vince was overjoyed with his win, as he told Keanu that he "needed that so bad."

Keanu commended his performance along with his own, noting how surprised he was to last that long, being a "230-pound man."

That said, Vince became the first repeat HOH of the season, while Will, Ashley, and Morgan became the Havenots for the week. Having won the challenge, Vince now contemplated who to nominate for the upcoming elimination.

With tensions rising, the Big Brother HOH knew he had to strategize his moves so they would not backfire and put him in a vulnerable spot in the game.

Stay tuned for more updates.