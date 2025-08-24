Big Brother 27 episode 22 recap: Wall HOH competition plays out and three houseguests are nominated for eviction

Week 7 of Big Brother 27 began with the fallout of Rylie Jeffries’ eviction. Jeffries was sent home by a 5-4 vote against Morgan Pope, marking a turning point in the house after a tight decision that divided alliances.

The outcome stemmed from Lauren Domingue’s decision to use the Power of Veto to save Vince Panaro, which prompted Head of Household Rachel Reilly to nominate Jeffries as a replacement.

With the eviction completed, focus shifted to the endurance-based Wall HOH competition, ultimately determining the new power structure in the house.

Episode 22 overview of Big Brother 27

Fallout from Rylie Jeffries’ eviction

The narrow eviction vote created uncertainty among the houseguests. Ava expressed regret over her decision to vote against Jeffries, explaining that her choice came from weighing the potential final two deals.

Vince defended his decision by citing loyalty to “The Judges” alliance, though he acknowledged that this left him exposed to distrust from other groups in the house.

Tension rose as Vince misrepresented his past conversation with Jeffries to Keanu, while Rachel maintained her own separate agreement with him.

Keanu initially respected the move but reconsidered after discussions with Lauren and Katherine, who believed Rachel would be a near-guaranteed winner in a final two scenario.

The Wall HOH competition

The week’s Head of Household competition was the endurance-based “Mystere Express” wall challenge. Contestants clung to a moving wall designed like the side of a train while being hit with rain, steam, and slime.

Will and Ashley were the first to fall just before the 30-minute mark, with Morgan dropping four minutes later. Mickey followed at the 50-minute mark, Ava at 53 minutes, and Kelley at 59 minutes.

Keanu exited after one hour and three minutes, while Lauren dropped at one hour and nine minutes. The competition then came down to Katherine and Vince.

Katherine, whose game had been closely tied to Jeffries before his eviction, refused to strike a deal with Vince. Ultimately, she dropped at one hour and 14 minutes, securing Vince his second Head of Household title of the season.

Vince’s strategy as Head of Household

With power back in his hands, Vince initially considered targeting Mickey, citing her gameplay influence. Keanu suggested that Rachel be nominated as a pawn in retaliation for past nominations, but Morgan and other allies encouraged Vince to maintain stability within “The Judges” alliance instead.

To rebuild trust with other players after voting against them in the prior eviction, Vince spoke with Katherine and Lauren, framing Mickey as his target.

He also discussed nomination plans with Kelley, but she resisted the idea of serving as a pawn after feeling excluded from his decision-making.

Nomination ceremony results

At the nomination ceremony, Vince placed Ava, Mickey, and Kelley on the block. He told Ava that his decision “makes sense,” described Mickey as “incredibly dangerous,” and explained to Kelley that they needed to talk further about his choice.

Ava acknowledged the decision as part of the game, while Kelley, now a five-time nominee, expressed that her risk-heavy approach was becoming difficult to maintain.

Vince’s stated target for the week was Mickey, though he also indicated in the Diary Room that if Mickey were saved by the Power of Veto, Rachel could become the replacement nominee.

The outcome of the Veto competition will determine whether his plan remains intact.

