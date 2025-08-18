Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Leslie’s surprising reversal of fortune and Eva’s puzzling move toward Anita Dupree

Leslie, Anita, & Eva (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming week of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, things are about to take a dramatic turn. Leslie is expected to flip the script on everyone who thought they had her figured out. It might end up putting her in an entirely new position of power, at least, that’s the speculation swirling around Fairmont Crest. Meanwhile, Eva will likely set off a string of questions, aimed right at her mother and Anita Dupree. Fans of the daytime soap opera can expect a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episodes of the show, which is set to air from August 18 to 22, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Here are spoilers for Beyond the Gates for the week of August 18, 2025

Leslie’s Bold Move

This week on Beyond the Gates, it’s likely Leslie will turn the tables. After all that shocking family news, she’ll probably make a beeline for Anita Dupree’s mansion, determined to stake her claim in the big leagues. The talk in town is that Leslie could stand to inherit a nice chunk of change, and it’s not clear if she’s ready or willing to share with anyone, even Eva. Anita probably won’t take kindly to unexpected guests, and let’s be real, Leslie doesn’t tend to worry about pleasantries. Anita’s patience, never her strong suit, is expected to wear thin faster than usual.

Eva’s Growing Curiosity

At the same time, Eva’s going to keep everyone guessing. Everyone will wonder why she’s suddenly so eager to get answers from Anita, and why she’s coming at her mom with all those pointed questions. Is Eva thinking about family, fortune, or something else entirely? It’s tough to pinpoint. The rumors are only going to grow, especially as Eva pushes for clarity and Leslie seems to sidestep every single explanation.

Clashes and Confrontations

Further on, Beyond the Gates, speculation suggests Anita is likely to deliver some sharp words. Leslie, refusing to be intimidated, will stand her ground. This week will probably see tempers flare. Anita could even tell Leslie to get out for good. Wouldn’t be the first time, right? Something tells us doors will slam, secrets will spill out, and by Friday, nobody will know where anyone stands.

Andre’s Search for Truth

Somewhere in the mix, Andre will chase Ashley for answers, likely pestering her about what happened with Dani. Ashley is expected to finally spill, but whether Andre likes the answer is anybody’s guess. Fans should prepare for more second-guessing, more wild stares, and a flurry of speculation online about who’ll make it to the weekend unscathed.

What else can happen on Beyond the Gates?

Elsewhere in Fairmont Crest, on Beyond the Gates, it’s expected that Nicole’s divorce talk will fuel conversations. Kat and Chelsea will try to channel their energy into business. At least, that’s the hope for now because in Beyond the Gates, any calm is just borrowing time from the next storm. Martin and Smitty’s crisis is also lurking. The buzz says an intruder could shake up their home life, but nothing’s locked in yet.

Apart from all the drama, Loyalty, fortune, and old grudges are heading into a collision course. By week’s end, Leslie may have money, Eva could shock everyone, maybe even herself, and Anita Dupree’s front door might slam a couple more times before things cool off. If there’s one certain thing, it’s that nobody will play it safe, and almost nobody will get what they expect.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+.