Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from August 18 to 22, 2025

Anita Dupree (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming week of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, from August 18 to 22, 2025, things are set to take a dramatic turn when secrets come and decisions are made. As seen on the cliffhanger Friday episode, Peaches revealed the specifications about Leslie’s birth mother; however, did not give a name.

While Derek’s fate of walking again in life is left to be discovered, Anita wishes to reach out to Barbara’s family. However, a new twist may leave her in shock.

The upcoming week is speculated to be filled with surprises that change the fate of a few lives and alter the dynamics in the existing relationships. Fans would be left on edge waiting for each episode during the week.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may include spoilers

Beyond the Gates, spoilers for the week of August 18 to 22, 2025

August 18, 2025: Monday

The week on the soap opera Beyond the Gates might kick start with Leslie learning who her mother really was. Speculations suggest that the name of her mother might change her fate, which also might bring some tensions to the gates of Fairmont Crest.

Elsewhere, Douglas comes to Ted with some insight about Jacob. On the other hand, Ashley will be left in shock after hearing the news of Derek’s surgery, and she will further be seen reaching out to Shanice for help with Derek.

August 19, 2025: Tuesday

Further on, Beyond the Gates, it seems Naomi will deliver some heartbreaking news that could deeply impact those around her. Meanwhile, Martin and Smitty are expected to confront an unexpected intruder, a situation likely to test their resilience and quick thinking.

At the same time, Anita may find herself forced to relive painful memories from her past, only to be confronted with new revelations that could reshape her future in unexpected ways.

August 20, 2025: Wednesday

On Wednesday’s Beyond the Gates, Eva might have a stunning revelation to share with Tomas, one that could shift the dynamics between them. At the same time, tensions are expected to rise as Anita and Leslie go head‑to‑head, setting the stage for a major clash.

Meanwhile, Andre may find himself rushing to the hospital after hearing troubling news about Derek, only to be caught off guard by Ashley’s unexpected reaction upon seeing him.

August 21, 2025: Thursday

Nicole will likely have a major relationship update to share with Kat, news that could take their conversations in an unexpected direction. At the same time, Vanessa may find herself dealing with a new client whose lofty demands will put her patience and skills to the test.

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Vernon is expected to reach out to Bill for help, only to discover that Bill has his own conditions that must be met before offering support. Meanwhile, Dani could lay down some terms of her own for Andre, sparking potential tension as everyone navigates shifting expectations.

August 22, 2025: Friday

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Dani and Naomi will likely be shaken when Anita and Vernon deliver some terrible news that could change everything for them. At the same time, Ted is expected to turn to Bill for his legal expertise, suggesting that a complicated situation may be unfolding.

Meanwhile, Kat and Chelsea may share a heartfelt conversation as they prepare for their much‑anticipated launch party, hinting at both excitement and vulnerability beneath the celebrations.

But just as emotions run high, an assailant could emerge from the shadows, striking at their intended target and setting off a dramatic chain of events.

