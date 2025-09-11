Beauty in Black Season 2 part 1 recap: Does Angel die?

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has returned with Season 2, part 1, and the drama is more explosive than ever. The series, set around the wealthy but deeply fractured Bellarie family, continues to explore themes of power, betrayal, and survival. In part 1, the tension escalates as new alliances form and old rivalries deepen. Kimmie’s unexpected rise as COO after marrying Horace puts her at the center of the family’s business empire, but she is not the only one facing challenges. Every member of the Bellarie circle is caught in personal and professional chaos, with multiple lives hanging in the balance.

Murder attempts, shocking reveals, and dangerous secrets make the newly released part a rollercoaster of emotions. Among the biggest questions fans are asking: What happens to Angel after the attempted hit against him? Let’s break down the shocking developments of Beauty in Black Season 2, part 1.

Does Angel survive the attack?

One of the most tense storylines in Beauty in Black season 2, part 1, involves Angel, played by Xavier Smalls. Horace, battling illness and juggling power struggles within his family, gives his silent approval for a hit on Angel. The attack comes suddenly, with Angel being sprayed with bullets at a bus stop. For a moment, it seems like his fate is sealed, and viewers are led to believe he has been killed.

However, Angel proves to be far more resourceful than expected. Instead of dying on the spot, he plays dead, allowing his attackers to believe their mission succeeded. Miraculously unhurt, he uses the chaos to escape, but his troubles are far from over. Knowing that Jules and his allies won’t stop until they confirm his death, Angel hides out at Horace’s home. There, he not only keeps a low profile but also takes advantage of the black card Horace left behind, giving him temporary safety but placing him deeper in the Bellarie family’s volatile world.

This twist ensures Angel’s story is far from finished. While his survival offers relief to fans, it also raises the stakes, since the Bellarie enemies will surely come after him again once the truth of his escape surfaces.

A brief recap of Beauty in Black Season 2 part 1 – The fallout across the Bellarie empire

While Angel’s survival is a central shock, Beauty in Black Season 2 part 1 offers no shortage of dramatic revelations across the Bellarie circle. Charles finds himself exposed when Roy catches him in an intimate moment with Attorney Varney. The revelation sets off a dangerous spiral, especially when Charles becomes entangled in a deadly robbery attempt. His choice to handle the aftermath with violence, and even dismemberment, threatens to unravel what little control he still has.

Meanwhile, Kimmie’s best friend Rain faces her own battles. Still reeling from a botched BBL, she seeks revenge against Daga, leading to a bloody confrontation where Officer Alex shoots both Daga and Shake Shake. Rain’s reckless streak continues at the Bellarie compound, where she pushes Jules’ son Glen out of a window in a misguided attempt to protect Sylvie. Though Glen survives, his injuries create a storm that Kimmie must clean up to protect those she loves.

On the rival front, Mallory refuses to let Kimmie’s rise go unchallenged. Though she recognizes Kimmie’s growing influence, Mallory has her own plans and tricks to stay in power. The tension between these two women is set to explode in the second half of the season, promising betrayals and unexpected alliances. Part 1 closes with Tyler Perry leaving fans on edge, as nearly every storyline is balanced on a knife’s edge. From Angel’s precarious survival to the dangerous shifts in the Bellarie empire, the future remains unpredictable.

Beauty in Black Season 2 part 1 doesn’t just keep the high stakes alive—it raises them. Angel’s survival adds a thrilling twist, while the Bellarie family continues to implode under the weight of secrets, betrayals, and shifting loyalties. Tyler Perry has once again proven his knack for layered storytelling, leaving audiences eager to see how part 2 will untangle the chaos.