Has Netflix announced Beauty in Black Season 2 part 2 release dates? Explored

Beauty in Black season 2 © Netflix

Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 release is yet to be announced. Beauty in Black season 2 began its run on Netflix on September 11, 2025, with the release of part one, featuring eight thrilling episodes.

Fans eagerly explored Kimmie, Horace, and the Bellaries' world to see how the story continues. Although part one is available, the release date for part 2 is unknown.

The first season two episode ended on a cliffhanger, making viewers demand more. Netflix has not announced a release date for Beauty in Black season 2 part 2, but it is expected in early 2026. The next episodes will continue the gripping story of family betrayal, secrets, and survival. As drama escalates, anticipation grows.

What to expect from Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2

In Beauty in Black season 2 part 2, the Bellarie family will have to deal with the fallout from their actions in the crazy world they live in. After the shocking events of part one, viewers can expect things to get even more serious. Kimmie is in charge of the Bellarie cosmetics company, but her family fights even more because they keep questioning her authority. As new enemies appear, both inside the family and in the criminal underworld, her rise to power will be put to the test.

Angel's fate is unknown now that he has survived an assassination attempt. As his loyalty is put to the test, the tension between him and the Bellaries will grow. Also, the Bellarie family's dark secrets about their illegal activities, like trafficking and corruption, will come to light, putting them in even more danger.

Horace will have to choose between protecting his empire and being loyal to his family as he continues to protect Kimmie. The way power works in the family will change, which will lead to more betrayal and surprise alliances.

What Happened in Beauty in Black season 2?

In Beauty in Black season 2, Kimmie becomes the Chief Operating Officer at Bellarie Beauty after marrying Horace Bellarie. This action changes the family's power structure, which causes problems within the family. Kimmie makes strategic changes, like moving production overseas to lower debt, which makes family members like Mallory and Horace's ex-wife Olivia angry.

At the same time, personal problems get worse. Kimmie's friend Rain is recovering from a bad cosmetic procedure when she gets caught up in a fight between Jules's son Glen and another person. Rain hurts Glen because she doesn't understand what's going on, which makes things worse in the family.

Charles Bellarie's secret life comes to light when his affair with family lawyer Varney is revealed. Charles makes things worse by killing three men during a robbery that goes wrong and asking Varney for help getting rid of the bodies. Masked intruders pretending to be police stop them from working, leaving their future uncertain.

At the same time, Angel survives an assassination attempt that Horace ordered. Angel pretends to be dead and then comes back to life, looking for a safe place to stay at Horace's mansion. His survival makes the family's already unstable situation even more so.

Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 is available to stream on Netflix.