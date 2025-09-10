What time does Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 2 premiere? Release timings for all regions and where to watch, explained

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 11, 2025, on Netflix. The series is created by Tyler Perry and produced by Tyler Perry Studios. Taylor Polidore Williams returns as Kimmie, with Ricco Ross as Horace Bellarie and Crystle Stewart as Mallory. Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Charles Malik Whitfield, Amber Reign Smith, Bailey Tippen, Steven G. Norfleet, and Julian Horton round out the core Bellarie circle.

Netflix drops new originals at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, so the rollout follows a single global clock and converts locally by region. Season 2 again arrives in two parts, mirroring the season 1 cadence. The premiere resets the board after Kimmie’s marriage to Horace positioned her as the new face of the Beauty in Black empire and a direct rival to entrenched family power. Date, release policy, and returning cast are confirmed by Netflix and are listed below.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2: Release timings across all regions

Netflix originals release at 12:00 a.m. PT on the calendar date. That is 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The major release time zones are in the table below.

Region Time zone Local release time & date Los Angeles PT (UTC−7, September) 12:00 a.m., Thursday, September 11, 2025 New York ET (UTC−4, September) 3:00 a.m., Thursday, September 11, 2025 London BST (UTC+1) 8:00 a.m., Thursday, September 11, 2025 Paris / Berlin CEST (UTC+2) 9:00 a.m., Thursday, September 11, 2025 New Delhi IST (UTC+5:30) 12:30 p.m., Thursday, September 11, 2025 Sydney AEST (UTC+10) 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 11, 2025

Where to watch and current plan prices

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black streams exclusively on Netflix in all regions where Netflix is available. Below are the current headline plan prices in three key markets. Viewers should check their local app for taxes, fees, bundles, or promos.

United States (Netflix): Standard with ads $7.99/month, Standard $17.99, Premium $24.99. Extra member slots are available on Standard and Premium for an added fee.

India (Netflix): Mobile ₹149, Basic ₹199, Standard ₹499, Premium ₹649 per month.

United Kingdom (Netflix): Standard with adverts £5.99, Standard £12.99, Premium £18.99 per month.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, season 1 recap & what to expect in the season 2 premiere

Season 1 followed Kimmie from the club floor to the Bellarie boardroom. The finale set the new hierarchy in motion when Horace married Kimmie and formalized her control of the beauty business. Horace says,

“Sons, this is your new stepmother.”

He adds,

“Oh yes - and she’s also your new boss.”

That moment moved Kimmie from outsider to the head of a dynasty and made conflict with Mallory, Olivia, Norman, Roy, and Charles inevitable. Season 2 (Part 1) continues that arc with Kimmie in a position of power and risk. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated August 21, 2025, Tyler Perry stated,

“Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold.”

This frames the character journey that anchors Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2. The premiere is expected to map the family’s lines of loyalty and retaliation while showing how the Bellarie name changes Kimmie’s leverage on the street and in the boardroom.

Netflix’s official preview confirms the two-part rollout and spotlights the new “HBIC” energy around Kimmie. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated August 21, 2025, Taylor Polidore Williams remarked,

“By the end of the season, Kimmie is on the verge of discovering a whole new level of power.”

The streaming date for Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season 2 is September 11, 2025, with the trailer and part structure public from Netflix’s channels. Expect the premiere to pick up threads from Kimmie’s alliances and from Sylvie’s season-1 storyline. It will sketch how Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black balances the Bellarie family’s corporate battles with the fallout from past crimes.

The cast returning to the front line includes Kimmie, Horace, Mallory, Olivia, Norman, Jules, Rain, Sylvie, Charles, and Roy, which keeps both the household and the company in play from the opening scene. As per the Netflix Tudum report, Tyler Perry remarked,

“If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”

That promise underlines why Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is positioned as a two-part drop again, with the second half to follow after Part 1 completes its run.

