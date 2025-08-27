Are Kal and Sarover from Love Is Blind: UK still going strong after their wedding? Details explored

Kal and Sarover in Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Instagram @loveisblindnetflix)

Love Is Blind: UK ended its latest season on August 27, 2025, with the long-awaited wedding episodes.

One of the central storylines followed Kal, a 32-year-old gym owner, and Sarover, a 29-year-old medical company owner. The couple raised questions throughout the season about whether cultural differences and family expectations would affect their relationship.

The finale revealed that Kal and Sarover did, in fact, say “I do” at the altar. Kal initially created suspense when he tore up the vow cards he had written, but he explained that his words were in his heart. He told Sarover,

“You’re exactly what I wanted in a wife,” before confirming his commitment with a yes.

Sarover accepted as well, and the pair officially became husband and wife.

After the ceremony, they honored both Indian and Pakistani traditions, with Sarover changing into a traditional Indian outfit and Kal making his entrance alongside his brother with a Pakistani band.

At the time of the Love Is Blind: UK finale’s release, Kal and Sarover were still together, though they had not shared updates on social media.

Wedding day decision in Love Is Blind: UK

The wedding episode highlighted Kal and Sarover’s journey to the altar in Love Is Blind: UK. Early in the episode, viewers were reminded of Kal’s proposal in which he wore traditional Pakistani attire and called Sarover “princess” before presenting a ring.

That moment set the stage for how they would try to balance both cultures throughout the season. By the wedding day, both families were involved and curious about how the ceremony would take place.

A key moment came when Kal tore up his vow cards before walking into the ceremony. He explained,

“It’s all in my head, I don’t need the cards.”

This added tension, especially because Kal’s brother had said on camera that he did not think Kal could stay in a long-term relationship.

In the same episode, his mother shared that she had never heard him talk about marriage before. These comments made it unclear what choice Kal would make.

After the vows, Sarover changed into a traditional Indian dress for the second part of the ceremony. Kal arrived with his brother to music from a Pakistani band, bringing together traditions from both families.

What happened between Kal and Sarover in Love Is Blind: UK?

After the wedding, the focus shifted to whether Kal and Sarover remained together once the show ended.

In this season of Love Is Blind: UK, Kal told Sarover that she was not his “usual type.” He explained that in the past he mostly dated blonde, blue-eyed women.

This worried Sarover, especially when she thought about how he might react to meeting other women in the cast. Even with these doubts, they kept working on their bond and chose to move forward together.

Meeting family members also added challenges. Kal’s grandmother and mother expressed happiness for him, but his brother’s doubts remained clear.

He told cameras he would bet that the relationship would not last because Kal had never been serious about a partner before. These comments created tension, but Kal continued to affirm his choice to stay committed.

On the wedding day, Kal said,

“She’s the one I want to build a life with.”

Sarover said yes and chose to continue as Kal’s wife. After the vows, they marked the occasion with traditions from both Indian and Pakistani cultures.

When the Love Is Blind: UK finale aired, Kal and Sarover were shown to still be married. They did not follow each other on Instagram, which is common for couples on the show, as Netflix usually asks them to keep updates private until the reunion.

The reunion will air on August 31, 2025. Viewers will then hear directly from Kal and Sarover about how their marriage has been since the wedding.

Stay tuned for more updates.