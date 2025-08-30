Are Javen Palmer and Katisha Atkinson from Love Is Blind: UK season 2 still together? Details explored

Javen and Katisha from Love Is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Instagram/@javenspalmer@katkinson1)

Javen and Katisha’s journey on Love Is Blind: UK season 2 moved from a promising start in the pods to an engagement that faced several challenges. Their connection began through open conversations about past relationships, family roles, and future goals, leading to Javen’s proposal and Katisha’s acceptance.

As the experiment went on, outside forces, interactions with the other cast, and doubts about commitment created challenges. Time spent with family brought them encouragement as well as more questions about their relationship.

Eventually, the relationship came to a close when Katisha returned the engagement ring, and it was decided by both not to continue further together after the show.

Javen and Katisha’s relationship journey on Love Is Blind: UK season 2

Early bond in the pods

In the pods, Javen was initially drawn to what he described as Katisha’s "kind spirit." During their first date, Katisha opened up about past struggles, explaining that her last boyfriend was "unfaithful many times," but she always took him back.

Despite differences in family background, Katisha, being the eldest of seven, and Javen, the youngest of four, found common ground in future goals, including their shared desire to have “two to three kids one day.”

Katisha’s decision-making in the pods was complicated by her connection with another contestant, Demola.

When she sought reassurance from Javen, she felt that he was holding back, while Demola directly expressed that she was "deserving" of his affection.

Before ending things with Javen, she assured Demola,

“Don’t worry, nothing’s going to change. I feel confident in my decision.”

However, after Javen presented her with flowers and expressed that she felt like "the one," Katisha reconsidered and chose to continue with him.

Engagement and early challenges

Following her decision, Katisha reinforced her commitment by telling Javen that she was willing to propose. Javen then asked her if she would "marry him," and their reveal went smoothly.

In Cyprus, however, their relationship faced scrutiny from other participants. Kal confronted Katisha about how she ended her connection with Demola, while Javen began to worry about the strength of her decision after she admitted she had once promised Demola that nothing would change.

The couple continued their journey by visiting Javen’s home in Kent, where Katisha met his mother and sister. His family shared how Javen’s past disappointments had shaped his approach to relationships.

At the same time, Javen admitted during a group meet-up that he did not yet feel fully in love with Katisha.

He later spent time with other cast members, including Sophie, Aanu, and Yolanda, which caused further strain. When Katisha expressed being upset about him going out without her, Javen told her that she should have "expressed" how she felt in the moment.

Family meetings and breakup

Katisha introduced Javen to her family in Dumfries, where her mother advised him to treat Katisha like a “queen.” Despite this meeting, doubts resurfaced when Megan told Katisha about Javen’s behavior during a group outing.

Megan said that he "was not acting" like they were fiancés and explained that Javen went into a photo booth with Sophie and closed the curtain. This raised concerns for Katisha, given her history of infidelity in past relationships.

When confronted, Javen denied inappropriate conduct, but Katisha decided to end the engagement. She returned the ring and explained her choice by stating,

“I’m relieved that he showed me who he is, so I don’t have to find out a year down the line.”

Stay tuned for more updates.