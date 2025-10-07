Are Abigail and John from Married at First Sight UK 2025 still together? Details explored

Abigail from Married at First Sight UK (Image via Instagram/@abigail_l1ndsay)

Abigail and John’s relationship on Married at First Sight UK 2025 has drawn attention since their wedding episode aired. As of now, Abigail and John are not confirmed to still be together after the experiment.

The series was filmed earlier this year, and while their on-screen connection appeared positive, there has been no official update on their current relationship status.

Both participants remain active on social media, and they continue to follow each other online, but no public statements or posts indicate whether they have maintained their relationship beyond the show.

Abigail and John on Married at First Sight UK 2025

How Abigail and John’s match began

This season's six new singles, among which were Abigail, a 34-year-old vet nurse from Bournemouth, and John, a 38-year-old marketing consultant from Flintshire, went into the experiment.

They met face to face at the altar for the first time and both guaranteed an instant feeling of being at ease and a mutual attraction. On leaving the event, Abigail commented on how beautiful John's eyes were, and John, when speaking to her, said that she looked very nice.

The mother of Abigail witnessed the first exchange at the time of the first ceremony. At the moment of their first conversation, although she seemed a little reserved, she felt quite clearly a connection between the two.

After the ceremony, Abigail and John had their first kiss, followed by the second one during the wedding photos.

John said that he was capable of becoming very emotionally attached to her and being very gentle, and he mentioned Abigail as a person who possessed the qualities he was expecting.

In addition, Abigail shared with John that her mother was the person who was both protective and maybe a little hard to impress. John answered that he was aware and he was ready to show her.

On the next dinner, John had a talk with Abigail’s mother, and she informed him that she was worried that her daughter might end up with someone too confident.

John assured her that he was not that type of person. After their conversation, Abigail’s mother said she felt that John was a good match for her daughter and that he was someone she could trust.

Their dynamic during the wedding celebrations

Not long after the wedding, Abigail and John sought a quiet place to share their first impressions. John made the revelation that he had only one thing in mind: his attraction to her, but more than that.

Both of them also recognized that they were experiencing the ignition of a fire that would not go out.

Abigail talked about feeling a bit anxious because everything was going extremely well. She said she wanted to be sure that John was really participating in the experiment out of genuine reasons.

To this, John replied that he came to the Married at First Sight UK show to fall in love and have a family.

Both of them admitted that in their past relationships, they hadn't experienced love and, as a result, during the process, they wanted to create a solid and stable partnership.

The first moments of them being together revealed that they had the same goals as both were ready to make a commitment if their relationship went further.

Current relationship status

At this moment, no further updates from Channel 4 and E4 have been released after the meeting between Abigail and John.

The final choices for all couples happened at the end of filming, but the outcomes are being held back until the respective episodes air.

Although the two haven’t been spotted together since filming, they are still Instagram mutuals. There is no information about a possible break-up, and there experimental confirmation that they got together after the experiment.

Meanwhile, the audience will have to wait for the upcoming episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2025 to find out whether Abigail and John decide to be together after the final commitment ceremony.

Stay tuned for more updates.