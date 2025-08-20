America's Got Talent Season 20: How to vote for the contestants?

Judge Sofia Vergara attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 20 Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

With the auditions concluded and the Top 44 contestants revealed, America’s Got Talent season 20 has moved into its live performance rounds. At this stage, the outcome depends not only on the judges but also on audience participation. Viewers across the country now have the chance to determine which Acts progress further in the competition.

Voting is conducted online or through mobile applications, with each registered account able to cast up to 10 votes per Act. This process begins during the live shows and plays a central role in shaping the season’s results.

Voting process and schedule for America’s Got Talent season 20

How the Live Shows work

Season 20 has 44 Quarterfinalists, divided into groups of 11 Acts, with four consecutive weeks of performances. Each of the four rounds airs on Tuesdays, and the Results Show is on Wednesdays. Each of the Judges can send one Act per round to the Finals using the Golden Buzzer, with the rest of the contestants being dependent on voting by America. Each week, the three Acts with the most votes will move to the Semifinals.

The Semifinals gather the 12 Acts that advanced from the Quarterfinals. A new Semifinal Golden Buzzer is introduced in this round, allowing one Act to bypass public voting and proceed directly to the Finals. Alongside this, six Acts with the highest votes also advance, joining the Golden Buzzer recipients to form the Top 11.

The Finals then determine the winner of the competition, with voting deciding who will claim the $1 million prize.

How to vote for contestants

Voting is open to anyone with internet access and is conducted digitally in two ways:

Online Voting Visit NBC.com/AGTVote on a web browser.

Register with an email address.

Cast up to 10 votes per Act. Mobile App Voting Download the AGT App or the NBC App on a smartphone or tablet.

Register with an email address.

Submit votes, also capped at 10 per Act.

Voting opens at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, when the live performance episodes air, and closes the following morning at 7 a.m. ET. Votes submitted outside these windows are not counted toward the results.

Season 20 Live Show schedule

The live Quarterfinals and results will be on every Tuesday and Wednesday from August 19 to September 10. The Semifinal round is on Tuesday, September 16, with results released on Wednesday, September 17.

The Final performances will take place on Tuesday, September 23, followed by the results for the Finale on Wednesday, September 24. All episodes can be viewed live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and are available the next day for streaming on Peacock.

Season 20 contestants

The lineup of 44 Quarterfinalists in America’s Got Talent Season 20 is spread across a wide range of performers. Among the solo artists are Alain Simonov, Alex Zinger, Anna Saranina, Astrid Jorgensen, Austin Brown, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Benjamin Hightower, Charity Lockhart, Chris Turner, Chuck Adams, Jessica Sanchez, Jourdan Blue, Maceo Harrison, Mama Duke, Micah Palace, Shuler King, Sirca Marea, Steve Ray Ladson, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, and Zak Mirz.

Several groups are also competing, including B Unique Crew, Benn Family Band, Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir, Boston Dynamics, CitiLimitz, Duo Stardust, EDT Dance Team, Gendai, Girish & the Chronicles, Jacqueline & Wagner, Jonglissimo, Leo High School Choir, LightWire, Loco Pop Familia, Mastermind, Messoudi Brothers, Phobias, Team Recycled, The BoykinZ, The Funkateers Dancers, TT Boys, and Unreal.

These contestants make up the Top 44 for Season 20 and will perform during the live Quarterfinal rounds, with their progress determined by a combination of judge selections and audience votes.

Stay tuned for more updates.