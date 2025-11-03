"All they've done is complain": Kody on selling the property of Meri and Janelle in Sister Wives

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives' latest episode of season 20 took a tense turn as Kody Brown revealed his plans to sell the Coyote Pass property he shares with his estranged wives, Meri and Janelle.

He contacted them on a video call about a potential land sale, which quickly turned awkward, with long silences reopening old wounds. Kody got frustrated that they are not helping with anything about the sale of the property. He said,

"All they've done is complained about me not doing it and added to that complaint, 'Oh, is he trying to rob us?"

The video call reopened tensions between Kody Brown and his former Sister Wives Meri and Janelle

In the latest Sister Wives episode, Kody said,

"Right now I’m going to sit down and video chat with Meri and Janelle and basically give them the good news and essentially ask permission — are we good to go You guys want to sell?"

He further noted that he has mutual friends with Janelle and Meri, as well as lawyers who had advised him that once the property issues were settled, it would be best for everyone to move on.

Robyn, Kody's current legal wife, then becomes a bit sad, expressing that she had asked Kody whether she needed to be on the call, and he had declined the offer, which was too heartbreaking for her, leaving her in a bad place.

As the video call starts in the Sister Wives episode, Kody greets the women, asking them about what is going on and if anything is exciting. Meri then shows him her dog Zona.

As Meri’s responses were short with not very friendly tone, Kody states in a confessional about Meri acting weird, saying,

I don't know what happened with Meri , because I remember helping her move to her place in Parowan, Utah. It was all fun and games and cordial. And since then to now, it's got weird. ... I can't even say words about how weird it's gotten.

Meri then elaborated in a confessional about Kody acting as if everything was normal after saying things about her.

"I just had to draw some really hard boundaries. And when we get on this video call and he's being all friendly and trying to act like things are normal after some of the things that he has said to and about me and my friends, that's not gonna fly."

Kody then shifted his focus to Janelle on the video call, greeting her with a casual, "Have you heard any good jokes lately?" to which she responds that she lives with children who do not tell very funny jokes.

Janelle smiled politely but kept her guard up. Later, she said,

"Cody gets on and he's all friendly, like, we're just picking up where we left off. And I'm like, okay, I think it could have been him just trying to like break the ice. I don't know."

Finally, Kody got to the point, sharing that Justin had a potential buyer who had expressed interest in purchasing all four lots at Coyote Pass, including those belonging to Meri, Janelle and himself (co-owned with Robyn) as he explained the price and offer.

"They kind of made a subtle verbal offer on all four lots. And I just told Justin that that wasn't gonna work. It was too low. And so they offered full asking price on basically what we thought was the market value of two lots, which Robin and I own one of them, and you two own the other. And so it's full asking price, 125 per acre, do the math.

He then explained further in a confessional that two of the lots were co-owned: one by him and Robyn, and another by Janelle and Meri. The offer, he said, "Could work out well for everyone if they cooperated."

But both women remained skeptical as Meri noted the irony of Kody’s sudden enthusiasm for dividing the lots only after a potential sale was on the table.

Janelle also seemed cautious, admitting she was withholding any kind of emotional commitment. She added:

"Because I’ll believe it when I see it and when I see the paper and actually sign it, then I’ll be like, okay, woohoo."

Kody complained in a confessional that the women had not done enough to help with the sale, saying,

"They've expected me to do all the work, clean it up and get it sold, and get the deeds swapped out. They haven't done anything to help that."

Janelle then pushed back, explaining that she had already offered to help with the cleanup costs by hiring people and even suggested having her lawyer prepare the necessary paperwork so that everyone would only need to sign it, doing everything within her power to move the process forward.

Meri added that she didn’t have the legal authority to carry out the work herself; however, if she had, she would have done it.

Meri also reasoned, saying that she does not own the property, so she cannot make any legal changes to it.

Kody then gets annoyed in his confessional, accusing the women of complaining, saying bitterly that they have complained about him not doing it, and even doubts every time whether he is trying to rob them.

