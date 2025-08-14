All the possible culprits in Days of Our Lives’ ‘Who Shot EJ’ mystery

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives

Johnny DiMera is facing a trial on Days of Our Lives for the attempted murder of his father. Incidentally, his father, EJ DiMera, is both the intended victim and the defending attorney. Since, the court has allowed the victim to defend the prime accused, DA Belle has been appointed as the prosecutor, disregarding conflict of interests.

Unfortunately, Days of Our Lives saw victim, EJ, unable to remember his shooter. As such, EJ’s goal is to prove Johnny’s innocence. For that, he is ready to try all possible methods including finger-pointing at others. Meanwhile, EJ has also been going through hypnosis sessions under Marlena Evans to try to remember more about his shootout.

Since, EJ has been immensely unpopular in town, there are more than one suspects who may want to do away with the annoying DiMera. That includes some of his close family members. Recently, EJ remembered a female holding the gun, reorganizing the suspects list on the long-running Peacock soap.

Days of Our Lives: A look at the prime accused

After EJ’s shootout, the investigating officers, JJ and Shawn, prepared a suspects list. Based on their primary investigation, they started their inquiry with Kristen. JJ also questioned Gabi unofficially, leading to a breakup of their romance. However, little Rachel remembered coming down from her bedroom to see Johnny pointing a gun at Uncle EJ.

Based on this evidence, Johnny was arrested as the prime suspect on Days of Our Lives. Moreover, Chanel remembered Johnny’s dispassionate reaction after EJ’s shootout, when he declared that his father got what he deserved. However, when EJ talked to his son, he realized that Johnny was innocent of the accused crime.

As such, EJ vowed to help free his son. To that end, he arranged to be appointed as Johnny’s attorney. Days of Our Lives viewers saw him pulling out all plugs to try to have Johnny exonerated.

Days of Our Lives: A look at the possible assailants

To start with, EJ’s list of enemies included commissioner-turned-FBI agents, Rafe Hernandez, who was held hostage by EJ. Meanwhile, Rafe’s doppelganger, Arnold, who was part of EJ’s plan, was pulled off unceremoniously. If alive, he could make an important suspect. Some other male residents of Salem who could have targeted EJ include Roman Brady, and JJ Deveraux.

However, as mentioned before, in his recent session, EJ remembered pleading “her” to put the gun down. With the evidence pointing towards a female, some theoretical suspects on the list are as follows.

Kristen DiMera

EJ and his cousin, Kristen, remained quiet about each other’s crimes during Rafe and Ava’s abductions. However, when he learned that Commissioner Jada was offering Rachel Blake’s security in return for evidence against him, he had the senior lady sent off to an unknown location. He refused to provide any information to Kristen about her mother, forcing her to get hold of the family gun to do away with EJ.

Ava Vitali

Ava was kidnapped and held hostage by Rachel Jr., and Rachel Sr. A frustrated Ava reached out to EJ to help her avenge her abduction. However, EJ remained nonchalant about Ava’s complaints infuriating her. She was seen having a gun on her on the night of the shootout and hanging near the DiMera mansion. However, Ava actor, Tamara Braun, left the show after that episode, leaving her arc loose.

Gabi Hernandez

Gabi had pointed the gun on EJ a month prior to the latter’s shootout for targeting her brother. Gabi did not deny her intention to shoot EJ. She admitted to have gone to the mansion with a gun on the fatal night. However, she caught a glimpse of Ava and heard Johnny arguing with his father inside. As such, she claimed to have left.

Chanel Dupree-DiMera

Chanel was arguing with EJ on the fatal night. She hated his role in her derailed adoption plan and went to give him a piece of her mind. She was also seen in the tampered memory card footage that EJ provided. However, she is not likely to let Johnny take the fall for her crime. As such, she may not be the real shooter.

Rachel Black

Rachel Black could be the most likely suspect. To start with, she was present at the crime location. Secondly, she could have had access to the gun that cousin Johnny dropped before leaving. Finally, she was trained into crooked manipulation and ruthlessness by her grandmother, Rachel Sr.

That would explain her nervousness at having to take the stand and testifying against Johnny. It may also explain her long enigmatic stare at the prime accused after her questioning was over.

Days of Our Lives: Some less likely shooters

Rachel Blake

Since, EJ was behind her predicament, it is likely that Rachel Blake would want him out of picture. However, with EJ moving her to an unknown place to keep her out of Jada’s investigation, it would not have been possible for her.

Vivian Alamain

Vivian could have been evil enough to pull the trigger on EJ in cold blood. Moreover, she had been in and out of town in the past few months. However, her motive would be a deterrent to the theory.

Jada Hunter

The commissioner had all the reasons to hate EJ for disrupting her life. However, she would be less likely to do something unlawful.

Kate Roberts

The fiery mother was threatened by EJ and had both the motive and the courage to pull the trigger on him. However, she would have come clean when Johnny was arrested.

With the mystery of EJ’s shooter as yet unsolved, stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the unfolding drama surrounding it.