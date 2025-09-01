Alien: Earth Episode 5 release time - When does the new episode drop?

A still from Alien: Earth (Image via YouTube/@FX)

Alien: Earth serves as the latest addition to the popular Alien franchise. Episode 5 is set to air on FX on September 2, 2025, at 5 pm Pacific Time or 8 pm Eastern Time, while streaming simultaneously on Hulu. The series had a dual-episode premiere on August 12, 2025, and has since been releasing new episodes on subsequent Tuesdays.

Created and helmed by Noah Hawley, the story of Aliens: Earth is set two years prior to the events of the 1979 original film. It takes place futuristic world where humans have successfully created synthetic hybrid bodies that can house transferred consciousness.

The show stars Sydney Chandler as Wendy, the first synthetic hybrid, Alex Lawther as Hermit, Wendy's hybrid brother, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, the artificial tutor of the hybrids, and Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, the chief scientist in charge of the hybrid program.

Alien: Earth season 1 comprises eight episodes with an approximate runtime of an hour each. The series has been praised by critics and general audiences alike, earning a score of 96% and 72% among the two respective groups on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes.

Global release schedule of Alien: Earth episode 5

Titled “In Space, No One…,” Alien: Earth episode 5 will be released in the United States at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on September 2, 2025. However, the release timings will vary across time zones. Here is a complete breakdown of when the episode becomes available across the world:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time BRT September 2, 2025 9:00 AM BST September 3, 2025 1:00 AM CEST September 3, 2025 2:00 AM IST September 3, 2025 5:30 AM JST September 3, 2025 9:00 AM AET September 3, 2025 10:00 AM NZST September 3, 2025 12:00 PM

Release schedule of all episodes of Alien: Earth in the United States

The episodes of Alien: Earth are set to release subsequently every Tuesday through September 23, 2025, on FX and Hulu. The complete release schedule is provided in the following table:

Episode Number Title Release Date & Time 1 Neverland August 12, 2025, 5 PM PT/8 PM ET 2 Mr. October August 12, 2025, 5 PM PT/8 PM ET 3 Metamorphosis August 19, 2025, 5 PM PT/8 PM ET 4 Observation August 26, 2025, 5 PM PT/8 PM ET 5 In Space, No One... September 2, 2025, 5 PM PT/8 PM ET 6 The Fly September 9, 2025, 5 PM PT/8 PM ET 7 Emergence September 16, 2025, 5 PM PT/8 PM ET 8 The Real Monsters September 23, 2025

What is Alien: Earth all about?

Alien: Earth is set in the dystopian future of 2120, when the world is under the rule of five megacorporations. The biggest among them, Prodigy Corporation, discovers a way to transfer human consciousness from a person to a synthetically created “hybrid” body. The breakthrough is achieved by the tech genius Boy Kavalier, who claims he wants to use it to help terminally ill children, shifting their consciousness into synthetic adult figures and giving them another chance at life.

Among the hybrids created are Wendy and her brother, Hermit. Meanwhile, a Weyland-Yutani research vessel, USCSS Magit, crashes into Prodigy City with several alien species on board, including Xenomorphs and new parasitic monsters. Wendy and her fellow hybrids set out to protect the crash site and are accompanied by their artificial mentor, Kirsh. Over time, Boy Kavalier's true goals come to light.

The series adds themes of identity, corporate abuse, and transhumanism to the horror-driven science fiction lore. It establishes a narrative with emotional depth, shedding light on the first interaction between corporate dystopia and terrifying alien life forms.

