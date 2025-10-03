Halloween pumpkin decorations are seen outside a restaurant in Krakow, Poland on October 30, 2023. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Halloween is here, and for those who love standing out, choosing instantly recognizable costumes is key, because as fun as niche looks are, no one wants to spend the night explaining them. With 2025's hit shows, big movies, and viral bits, this year's Halloween has lots of ideas.

From old, cool classics to sleek, simple styles you can use even after October 31, these top costumes are all about getting looks, grabbing eyes, and giving out Instagram-ready spooky vibes that your friends will talk about nonstop.

Here are the 10 best Halloween costume ideas for this holiday season to get your spooky going

Here are the top 10 best Halloween costumes of all time:

1. The Addams Family

Season 2 of Wednesday set off a fun trend for Halloween dress-up. People, both young and old, loved the well-known looks of the Addams family.

To channel Wednesday, wear a black dress with a white collar or replicate the show's version with a striped blazer, white collared shirt, black skirt, black tie, and her signature braided hairstyle. And, for Morticia, wear a long black dress, and Gomez is seen in a black suit or a pinstripe shirt.

2. Elphaba and Glinda

The loved pair of Elphaba and Glinda keeps getting love from fans, making them a top pick for sisters or best friends, no matter the age. After last year's hit, Wicked, there's a lot of joy for Part Two, Wicked: For Good, coming this November. These dress-up looks are easy to make at home: a pink dress and crown for Glinda, and a black dress, green face paint, and a witch's hat for Elphaba.

3. Chappell Roan's Statue of Liberty look

Chappell Roan's wardrobe is a wonder for dress-up ideas, hard to choose just one to copy. From her top looks, the great Statue of Liberty ensemble is a foolproof choice. To make it fun, mix it with a partner as a standard NYC visitor for an active pair's costume. Boost the look with green body color for that bold pop.

4. Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz

Movie fans will love this Beetlejuice-themed dress-up idea. Whether you're going with a friend or alone, each suit is made to catch eyes and be bold on its own.

5. Na'vi

Turning into a Na'vi from Avatar is now more fun than ever. Picture bright blue skin, cool braids, fancy beads, and, sure, a tail! If you want to try something fun, making a Na'vi outfit yourself is not just possible, but also a fun way to make the movie's famous style real.

6. Lilo & Stitch

Childhood favorite Lilo & Stitch made a big hit with a new live-action film out last May. The nostalgia sweeps through millennials and Gen-Z, and kids are finding out about the tale that moves our hearts. This has made them excited for new Halloween looks.

Be it going alone as Lilo or Stitch, with a Stitch toy, or going as a pair, all fans are ready to show their love for this dear Disney pair this time of year.

7. Aunt Gladys' ensemble

The talk about this year's horror hit, Weapons can't be missed, and one person is getting a lot of love from folks thinking up their Halloween wear. Aunt Gladys, the movie's sinister antagonist, slips into the tale by acting like a kin; she's got a bright ginger wig, deep red lip color, big shaded glasses, and eye-catching clothes with a hot pink ensemble, big bling, and a flower pin. Even Amy Madigan, who plays Gladys, says her role is set to be one of the top outfits this season.

8. Jennifer's Body

Megan Fox's famed part in Jennifer's Body still grabs fans long after its 2009 drop. Whether folks loved her from the start or the film made them see her in a new light. Now, her role's bold style turns into a top pick for classic costume plans for Halloween 2025.

9. Steve (Minecraft)

With the release of the new Minecraft movie this April, Steve, the iconic default character of the beloved video game, is set to dominate Halloween costume choices this year. Fans can copy his look by just putting on a blue turtleneck with jeans, or they can choose a whole-body suit to get the pixel-like style right from the game. Be it laid-back or full-on, Steve stays the main choice for both gamers and movie fans.

10. Superman

Superman may be a timeless choice for Halloween, and while his popularity has waned over recent years, the upcoming 2025 Superman film is poised to spark a revival this October. Fans can choose their style: go for a low-key Clark Kent look with a sharp white shirt, neat pants, glasses, and a secret Superman shirt under, or go all out with a full superhero suit. No matter the pick, the Man of Steel is ready to make a big comeback in Halloween looks.

