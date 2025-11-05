Zohran Mamdani's HQ's screen reportedly hacked with pro-Trump imagery before his acceptance speech

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, attends an endorsement event from the union DC 37 on July 15, 2025, in New York City. Weeks after Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor, various wealthy interest groups have begun to mobilize against the 33-year-old state assemblyman. Mamdani has vowed to freeze rent hikes for a year, make buses free, and increase taxes on wealthy New Yorkers. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will continue his run for New York City mayor after losing to Zohran Mamdani in last month's Democratic primary. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

After Communist candidate Zohran Mamdani won the mayorl election in the New York City on Tuesday, November 4, his acceptance speech came after a brief glitch that managed to catch everybody's attention.

Moments before Mamdani was to take the stage to acknowledge the victory at his headquarters, the stage screen suddenly lit up with the message:

"TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT"

The message was reportedly a result of the screen being hacked, which was fixed soon afterwards.

However, the brief period was enough to make everyone gathered at the headquarters notice.

According to a Reddit thread, in addition to Mamdani's headquarters screen, a billboard in Times Square was also allegedly hacked, displaying the same "pro-Trump imagery".

While the alleged hackers behind the stunt remain a mystery at this time, what's no secret to anyone is the president's open disdain for Mamdani.

On the eve of the mayoral elections (November 3), Trump wrote on Truth Social about NYC becoming "a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win".

He even threatened to keep the government's funding wallet sealed if Zohran became the mayor, writing:

"It is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!"

The President even vouched for the victory of Democrat candidate Andrew Cuomo over than of Mamdani, citing his "record of success" as the reason behind this preference.

Despite Donald Trump's threats, the federal funding of any city is not under his direct jurisdiction, The Guardian reports.

Per the outlet, it is the Congress who appropriates the needs of a city's functioning.

"Breathing in the air of the city that has been reborn": Zohran Mamdani's acceptance speech

Following his mayoral victory, Zohran Mamdani delivered an acceptance speech that lasted nearly half an hour, in which he thanked his voters, wife, and parents.

He then went on to thank his volunteers - more than 100,000 involved in his mayoral campaign - for building it into "an unstoppable force".

Mamdani said:

"Because of you, we will make this city one that working people can love and live in again."

He then continued:

"New York City, breathe this moment in. We have held our breath for longer than we know. We have held it in anticipation of defeat. Held it because the air has been knocked out of our lungs too many times to count. Held it because we cannot afford to exhale, thanks to all of those who sacrifice so much. We are breathing in the air of a city that has been reborn."

Zohran Mamdani, who is only 34 years old, has also made history as the youngest ever mayor of the New York City.

