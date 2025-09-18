YouTuber Benny Johnson’s wife brags husband was responsible for Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during Carol Burnett's Hand and Footprint in the Cement Ceremony (Image via Getty)

Benny Johnson's wife, Kate Johnson, weighed in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! being taken off the air by ABC due to Kimmel's remarks on American political activist Charlie Kirk's passing. For those unversed, Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at an event held at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025.

In an X post, Kate claimed that the network's move was a result of her husband's actions.

The post was accompanied by an article from Variety titled ABC Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Indefinitely After Nexstar Backlash to Host’s Charlie Kirk Comments, with the caption:

"My husband @bennyjohnson made this happen. FAFO."

Kate's remarks may have been prompted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman, Brendan Carr's appearance on Benny Johnson's podcast on September 17, where he reportedly condemned Kimmel's remarks and issued a warning to local broadcasters.

Describing Jimmy's remarks as the "sickest conduct possible," Carr stated:

"This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. Disney needs to see some change here, but the individual licensed stations that are taking their content, it's time for them to step up and say this, you know, garbage to the extent that that's what comes down the pipe in the future isn't something that we think serves the needs of our local communities.

He continued:

"There's calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this."

Dear dishonest corporate media hobgoblins:



Jimmy Kimmel did not make a “joke.”



Jimmy Kimmel went on air and told the ABC audience that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a MAGA conservative, effectively blaming Charlie Kirk for his own assassination.



Then he accusing the right of… pic.twitter.com/or7uP5i3AR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2025

After Carr made the remarks, Nexstar Media Group Inc. announced that it will not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! "for the foreseeable future, beginning with tonight's show."

Meanwhile, Kate's post received several comments expressing gratitude towards her husband for speaking out.

"@bennyjohnson is a blessing," one user wrote.

"Thank you @bennyjohnson," one user stated.

However, some internet users showed skepticism towards Kate's remarks, questioning whether it was really her husband who was responsible for Jimmy Kimmel Live! being taken off air.

"Well let’s not ignore the literal millions of others who posted about it, emailed about and called ABC and their advertisers about it," one user wrote.

"I love Benny, and I understand you love him (in a totally different way) but this simply is not true. The FCC pressured ABC, affiliate stations pressured ABC, etc and together they all took down Jimmy Kimmel," another user stated.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Charlie Kirk?

During his monologue in the September 16, 2025, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel made controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel stated.

He also stated that several individuals in "Maga-land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk."

Kimmel also poked fun at President Donald Trump's remarks about Kirk's passing during an interview. When asked by the reporter how he is holding up with Kirk's death, the POTUS said, "I think very good," before immediately speaking about the new Whitehouse Ballroom construction.

"And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get for about 150 years. And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure," the President said.

Reacting to the U.S. President's remarks, Kimmel humorously stated:

"He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy further pointed out that the President has previously switched topics mid-discussion when asked about Kirk.

He showed a video of President Trump on Fox News, where he said:

"Oh, when I heard [about Kirk’s shooting]? I was in the midst of building a great... for 150 years, they’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House."

In response, Kimmel remarked:

"There’s something wrong with him, there really is. Who thinks like that?"

According to The Guardian, Tyler Robinson is charged with "aggravated murder, felony discharge of firearm, and witness tampering."